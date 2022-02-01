Garcelle Beauvais Has Harsh Words About Erika Jayne
The masses were stunned on January 29 when it was revealed in a court filing obtained by People that the embezzlement suit filed against reality star Erika Jayne had been dismissed in the state of Illinois. As you may recall, Erika landed squarely in the scandal of all scandals once it came to light that her estranged husband and powerful attorney Tom Girardi had been accused of embezzling money from clients that he represented, including widows and orphans from the tragic Lion Air plane crash in 2018.
While many were outraged at the recent development, attorney Jay Edelson was adamant that the fight had only just begun. "The suit is being refiled in California (to avoid fights over jurisdiction)," Edelson declared on Twitter. "No chance we are letting @erikajayne off the hook, especially given the evidence we have found. All money will go fully to the victims until they are made whole."
Alas, it appears some of Erika's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" castmates aren't willing to let her off the hook so easy either...
Garcelle Beauvais says Erika Jayne should forfeit her expensive jewelry
Actor and television personality Garcelle Beauvais is MENTIONING IT ALL.
On the January 31 episode of the daytime talk show, "The Real," Garcelle minced no words about what she believes her fellow castmate, Erika Jayne, should be doing in an effort to make good on the victims of her estranged husband's alleged embezzlement scam — including forfeiting $750K worth of jewelry that a bankruptcy trustee is claiming was purchased with payments that were meant for Girardi's then-clients. "Even if she's not guilty of knowing everything that Tom was doing, this is a way of saying, 'I have compassion for you and therefore take the jewelry, take the earrings, take the necklace,'" Garcelle explained to fellow co-hosts Loni Love and Adrienne Bailon. "I would give up the diamonds quickly. I believe she's giving them to a third party until it's decided if she does have to give them back," she added. Garcelle went on to say that coughing up the jewelry in question shouldn't be much of an issue for Erika as she has plenty more. "When she shows up for work she is diamonded out... She's got a lot, so getting rid of those diamond earrings is not going to hurt her."
Maybe diamonds aren't a girl's best friend after all...