Garcelle Beauvais Has Harsh Words About Erika Jayne

The masses were stunned on January 29 when it was revealed in a court filing obtained by People that the embezzlement suit filed against reality star Erika Jayne had been dismissed in the state of Illinois. As you may recall, Erika landed squarely in the scandal of all scandals once it came to light that her estranged husband and powerful attorney Tom Girardi had been accused of embezzling money from clients that he represented, including widows and orphans from the tragic Lion Air plane crash in 2018.

While many were outraged at the recent development, attorney Jay Edelson was adamant that the fight had only just begun. "The suit is being refiled in California (to avoid fights over jurisdiction)," Edelson declared on Twitter. "No chance we are letting @erikajayne off the hook, especially given the evidence we have found. All money will go fully to the victims until they are made whole."

Alas, it appears some of Erika's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" castmates aren't willing to let her off the hook so easy either...