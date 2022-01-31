Erika Jayne Just Got Some Life-Changing Legal News

While television personality Erika Jayne might be best known for starring on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," her fame has also been tied to her marriage to attorney Tom Girardi. In 2018, Erika spoke to People about marrying Girardi after moving to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. They met while she was working as a waitress and, after getting married in 1999, Erika says she fell into a "wealthy coma." She began "living Tom's life" and losing sight of her own goals. This was when she decided to launch her music career and, later, join the cast of "RHOBH."

In November 2020, Erika announced that she was divorcing Girardi after a 21-year marriage, according to Us Weekly. Although the lawyer didn't appear often on "RHOBH" due to his demanding job, viewers were still surprised to learn that things weren't as fine and dandy behind the scenes as they had thought. They were even more shocked when the former couple was slammed with a lawsuit for allegedly embezzling funds that were supposed to be issued to the families of those who were killed in the Lion Air Flight 610 crash, according to Page Six. The late-2020 lawsuit claimed that the divorce was a "sham" orchestrated "to fraudulently protect Tom's and Erika's money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm [Girardi Keese]." Court documents filed on January 29, however, have since provided an update on the situation.