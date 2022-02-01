Rihanna's Dad Has Emotional Reaction To Her Pregnancy News

Rihanna shocked the world when she announced her first-ever pregnancy with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky. The two revealed their big news on January 31 with stunning photos, published by People, of the couple strolling in New York City showing off the "Work" singer's exposed baby bump.

While the news came as a surprise to Rihanna's fans, the Barbadian musician has expressed her desire to become a mother for some time now. "Hell, yeah," Rihanna said of the possibility of single motherhood to British Vogue in 2020. "[People] diminish you as a mother if there's not a dad in your kids' lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That's the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love." When asked where she saw herself in ten years, Rihanna told the outlet she sees herself with "three or four" kids at the "ancient" age of 42.

The music icon and brand mogul is entering a new chapter with her beau A$AP — although he isn't the only person close to Rihanna who is supporting her motherhood journey. Rihanna's dad, Ronald Fenty, had an emotional reaction to the baby news.