The Tragic Death Of Walking Dead Star Moses J. Moseley

Budding actor Moses J. Moseley, perhaps best known for his portrayal of a zombie in the horror series "The Walking Dead," has died. He was only 31 years old.

Moseley's manager, Tabatha Minchew, confirmed Moseley's death in a somber statement to People. "He was loved by everyone who met him. Such a bright light in everyone's eyes," Minchew began. "Moses was an amazing person and if you had the opportunity to meet him he would have made your day amazing. He was very talented, he was a great friend, the kind you could call for anything. He was always excited about life and working in the entertainment business," she continued.

As reported by TMZ, family members last heard from Moseley on January 23. On January 26 they filed a missing person's report and later his body was located in Stockbridge, Georgia through the use of the OnStar subscription on his vehicle. Moseley reportedly died of a gunshot wound and authorities have said they are investigating the death as a possible suicide.