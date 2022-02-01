Kanye West Reveals Why He's Not Yet Interested In NFTs
NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are the hottest thing right now, and many celebrities are betting big bucks on them. Justin Bieber, for example, has recently purchased a Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT whopping $1.29 million (or 500 ETH), per Bitcoin News. The pop star reportedly purchased the NFT for 300% more than its original price.
On January 31, Bieber took to Instagram to celebrate. "What if you had it all, but nobody to call, maybe then you'd know me," he wrote, sharing a picture of the Bored Ape NFT. "Cuz I've had everything but noones listening and that's just f****n lonely. #lonelyboredape." Not everyone was a fan of his purchase, however. "Justin Bieber really paid 5x the Bored Ape floor price for an ape with no rare traits," someone tweeted. "Justin Bieber spent 500 ETH ($1.3 MILLION) on this digital ape drawing...that everyone can save to your phone for $0," another person noted. "Truly don't understand this NFT craze."
Other celebrities to have recently entered the NFT space include Quentin Tarantino, Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, Snoop Dogg, Shaquille O'Neal, Eminem, Jay-Z, Lil Uzi Vert, and even former first lady Melania Trump. Still, some celebrities aren't too excited about the NFT universe. Case in point: Kanye West.
Kanye West wants to create things 'in the real world'
Though countless celebrities have started selling and buying NFTs, Kanye West isn't ready to do the same. Taking to Instagram on January 31, the rapper set the record straight about how he feels about the NFT universe — and he's not here for it. "My focus is on building real products in the real world," the rapper said in a hand-written note. "Real food real clothes real shelter."
Apparently, fans have been asking Kanye to do NFTs, and he's over the question. "Do not ask me to do a f***ing NFT. He signed off, "Ye," adding, "Ask me later." He also reiterated his feelings in the caption. "STOP ASKING ME TO DO NFT's I'M NOT FINNA CO-SIGN," West continued. "FOR NOW I'M NOT ON THAT WAVE I MAKE MUSIC AND PRODUCTS IN THE REAL WORLD."
Fellow creatives and fans alike seem to agree with West on this one. "I'll be honest, that metaverse s**t is escapism from the real world," author Reuben Holmes wrote in the comments. "Anything that isn't tangible and holds up weight in the real world is a lie. It's wild how people take real money and spend it on something that isn't." One fan joked, "Im sending this to everyone who asks me about NFTs from now on."