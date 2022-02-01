Kanye West Reveals Why He's Not Yet Interested In NFTs

Though countless celebrities have started selling and buying NFTs, Kanye West isn't ready to do the same. Taking to Instagram on January 31, the rapper set the record straight about how he feels about the NFT universe — and he's not here for it. "My focus is on building real products in the real world," the rapper said in a hand-written note. "Real food real clothes real shelter."

Apparently, fans have been asking Kanye to do NFTs, and he's over the question. "Do not ask me to do a f***ing NFT. He signed off, "Ye," adding, "Ask me later." He also reiterated his feelings in the caption. "STOP ASKING ME TO DO NFT's I'M NOT FINNA CO-SIGN," West continued. "FOR NOW I'M NOT ON THAT WAVE I MAKE MUSIC AND PRODUCTS IN THE REAL WORLD."

Fellow creatives and fans alike seem to agree with West on this one. "I'll be honest, that metaverse s**t is escapism from the real world," author Reuben Holmes wrote in the comments. "Anything that isn't tangible and holds up weight in the real world is a lie. It's wild how people take real money and spend it on something that isn't." One fan joked, "Im sending this to everyone who asks me about NFTs from now on."