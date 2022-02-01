Justin Bieber's Latest Expensive Purchase Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

In case you haven't been paying attention, celebrities are going gaga over non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. They're essentially tokens that prove your right to ownership over a digital item, like a painting or a video. Before the technology had taken off, only a subset of crypto enthusiasts were interested in it, but celebrity involvement has taken NFTs to new heights.

For instance, the ever-famous football player Lionel Messi launched an NFT collection featuring digital art pieces and reportedly earned millions on the first day of launch. Rapper Snoop Dogg also broke into the space with a collection called "A Journey with the Dogg," which is comprised of his memories from his early years, along with an original track and a new cryptocurrency. "I've seen the game change over the years from analog to digital and I'm always happier when the technology lets the fans get to connect with the artists," he said in a press release at the time, calling NFTs "an amazing innovation" and opining that the collaboration was "an honor." Even the biggest boyband in the world, BTS, is reported to introduce their own NFTs in the future.

On top of launching NFT collections left and right, many celebrities have also invested in them, with one of them being Justin Bieber. The "Peaches" singer has quite the collection of NFTs, especially of the inBetweeners, but his recent investment earned ridicule from all over the internet.