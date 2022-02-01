RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Breaks Silence On Those New Plastic Surgery Rumors

Meredith Marks has been consistently plagued by rumors that she had plastic surgery done to her face. In 2020, the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star was asked during a Q&A with fans on Instagram about any surgeries or procedures she'd had to pull off her glamorous look. "I have not had any plastic surgery on my face," Meredith said in a video reply to the question (via Bravo's Style & Living). However, she did come clean about having a little maintenance work. "I do like a little bit of Botox," the Bravo-lebrity said. "But it needs to be done properly. You see, I have movement." Meredith added that she is "not a fan of filler."

Unfortunately for the reality star, the rumors about her going under the knife persisted. Promo photos were released in September 2021 prior to "RHOSLC" Season 2, and many fans mentioned that Meredith looked unrecognizable, per The Sun. An Instagram post Meredith made on January 15, where she rocked a sparkling gown, did little to dispel the speculation. Several followers showed up in the comment section to mention how they believed Meredith achieved her jaw-dropping look. "Give me the name of whoever does your face work!" one Instagram user wrote. "You are such a beautiful woman. Please stop with these filters," another added.

An appearance on a popular Bravo program only added fuel to the rumor mill, which caused Meredith to address the rumors herself.