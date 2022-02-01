Moriah Plath Reflects On How Much Has Changed For Her Brother Micah With Childhood Photo

The Plath siblings have had big transformations and are starting to go in their own unique directions since their early days on TLC's "Welcome to Plathville." When the show first premiered in 2019, fans were immediately intrigued by the big family, modeled similarly to the Duggars, and their super-conservative lifestyle. The first season explored how the nine Plath children were raised by their strict, religious parents in rural Georgia.

Naturally in a modern world with access to social media and pop culture, the Plath kids were rebellious, eager to break the restrictive boundaries that prevented them from simple things such as watching television and drinking soda, according to Us Weekly. Micah Plath and his sister Moriah Plath revealed in Season 2 that they had moved out on their own, struggling with the rules set by their parents.

Since Micah's move to Los Angeles in late 2021, he has pursued modeling and is working up to acting. Despite the move, his close relationship with his siblings remains strong and Moriah is making her support known with a throwback post on Instagram.