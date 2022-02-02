Khloe Kardashian's Intense New Look Might Land Her In Another Controversy

In the words of infamous "Real Housewives of Dallas" alum LeeAnne Locken, "they're just hands."

Reality star Khloe Kardashian piqued the interest of many on January 27 when she posted a series of seemingly innocent photos on Instagram — one of which featured her hands. Almost immediately, many followers began commenting on how long her fingers appeared in the photo. "Her hands looks so so scary on that 3 picture," one user penned. Meanwhile, another asked, "what happened with her hands???"

While Khloe remained notably mum regarding the criticism, she did eventually swipe back at one online troll who accused her of hiding her hands all together in yet another Instagram photo. "Oh lord, she's hiding her hands," the eagle-eyed Instagram user wrote to which Khloe responded, "lol never. My hands are beautiful baby." Alas, now it appears Khloe has found herself smack dab in the midst of yet another Instagram photo debacle...