Khloe Kardashian's Intense New Look Might Land Her In Another Controversy
In the words of infamous "Real Housewives of Dallas" alum LeeAnne Locken, "they're just hands."
Reality star Khloe Kardashian piqued the interest of many on January 27 when she posted a series of seemingly innocent photos on Instagram — one of which featured her hands. Almost immediately, many followers began commenting on how long her fingers appeared in the photo. "Her hands looks so so scary on that 3 picture," one user penned. Meanwhile, another asked, "what happened with her hands???"
While Khloe remained notably mum regarding the criticism, she did eventually swipe back at one online troll who accused her of hiding her hands all together in yet another Instagram photo. "Oh lord, she's hiding her hands," the eagle-eyed Instagram user wrote to which Khloe responded, "lol never. My hands are beautiful baby." Alas, now it appears Khloe has found herself smack dab in the midst of yet another Instagram photo debacle...
Some are accusing Khloe Kardashian of using good lighting to tout her fitness progress
Some social media users do not have fitness junkie Khloe Kardashian's back.
On February 1 Khloe took to her Instagram account to post pictures of her fitness progress. "About 3 months apart," Khloe penned in the caption alongside before and after photos featuring her upper back and arms. "Let's go @coachjoe.paris we are sculpting my back and arms," she added while tagging her personal trainer.
Many were supportive and encouraging regarding Khloe's quest to tone her back and arms including former "Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge who wrote, "Yes. That's what I'm talking about!" in the comments section. Alas, others couldn't help but point out the discrepancies in the two photos and even accused Khloe of capitalizing on the lighting in the after photo. "I'm sure the overhead lighting helps. Lol, " one incredulous user wrote. Meanwhile, another penned, "I see no difference, just shadows." Fortunately, it appears Khloe has her back to the haters! Onward and upward!