Simon Cowell Just Got Into Another Scary Accident

Simon Cowell might need to stay far away from e-bikes — for now, at least. The former "American Idol" judge has already gotten into two really bad accidents now twice in just 18 months, per Daily Mail. Cowell — who is newly engaged to his longtime partner Lauren Silverman — first landed himself in the hospital in August 2020 after a horrific bike crash in Malibu that lunged him forward, breaking his back in three places.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the London native had to undergo an intensive six-hour spinal surgery and had several metal rods placed in his back. "You feel kind of helpless, and it was the first time in my life I've ever felt helpless," Cowell told ET correspondent Kevin Frazier during a February 2021 interview. "Then you're bored and frustrated, and I was in so much pain." The TV mogul didn't appear to learn his lesson the first time because he has managed to land himself in the hospital yet again for yet another bike-related accident — but this time, he broke a different part of his body.