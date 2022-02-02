Simon Cowell Just Got Into Another Scary Accident
Simon Cowell might need to stay far away from e-bikes — for now, at least. The former "American Idol" judge has already gotten into two really bad accidents now twice in just 18 months, per Daily Mail. Cowell — who is newly engaged to his longtime partner Lauren Silverman — first landed himself in the hospital in August 2020 after a horrific bike crash in Malibu that lunged him forward, breaking his back in three places.
According to Entertainment Tonight, the London native had to undergo an intensive six-hour spinal surgery and had several metal rods placed in his back. "You feel kind of helpless, and it was the first time in my life I've ever felt helpless," Cowell told ET correspondent Kevin Frazier during a February 2021 interview. "Then you're bored and frustrated, and I was in so much pain." The TV mogul didn't appear to learn his lesson the first time because he has managed to land himself in the hospital yet again for yet another bike-related accident — but this time, he broke a different part of his body.
Simon is 'lucky to be alive'
Simon Cowell is "lucky to be alive" after getting involved in a second bike crash on January 27 near his home in West London. A source described the terrifying incident that left him hospitalized to Us Weekly. "He was pedaling along, with his electric motor on, when the wheels suddenly went from under him after hitting a wet patch," the source said. "He slipped and went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road."
The Sun reported that the television star was going 20 mph and alleged he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. "Despite this being his second great escape, Simon insists he's not ditching the bike — but he will start wearing a helmet," another source said.
When the "America's Got Talent" judge fell off his bike he broke his left arm, severely bruised his cheek, and possibly "suffered a concussion," per TMZ. "He's doing well and is healing at home," a different insider told Page Six. Cowell is expected to make a full recovery.