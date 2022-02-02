Joe Rogan Is Now Involved In A Meghan Markle Controversy

Joe Rogan is the talk of the town — and now, he may be the talk of Buckingham Palace. After artist Neil Young pulled his music from Spotify, citing Rogan as a prime suspect in spreading COVID-19 misinformation, many across the entertainment world have made their voices heard regarding the situation. "Basic Instinct" star Sharon Stone recently commented, calling the UFC analyst an "assh*le" and said he is "risking people's lives with his idiocy," per TMZ.

Rogan recently issued a near-10-minute Instagram video discussing the pitfalls of his podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," and why it's deemed so controversial. "I think there's a lot of people that have a distorted perception of what I do, maybe based on sound bites or based on headlines of articles that are disparaging," said Rogan. The podcast host went on to name polarizing experts Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Peter McCullough as his most controversial guests — who have both offered fringe takes on the pandemic, per The Washington Post and Health Feedback. Despite this, Rogan has also featured Dr. Sanjay Gupta and former Biden COVID-19 advisory board member Dr. Michael Osterholm.

He then went on to state, "I will do my best to try to balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people's perspectives so that we can maybe find a better point of view." COVID-19, however, isn't the only subject that Rogan holds "controversial viewpoints" in. Now, those within the royal family might want to have a chat with the host after a raunchy comment of his has resurfaced and gone viral.