The Real Reason Conor McGregor Fans Are Concerned About His Well-Being
Conor McGregor is raising some serious red flags with a new Instagram post. Fans of the polarizing MMA fighter have been eagerly awaiting his return to the Octagon after multiple devastating losses to Dustin Poirier — the last of which came in July 2021, ending via doctor stoppage in the first round, per ESPN. McGregor's most recent loss was a devastating one, as it concluded the lauded McGregor-Poirier trilogy that saw the Notorious one (McGregor) win one fight in 2014, while the Diamond (Poirier) won the final two in 2021.
Facing his first loss to Poirier in January 2021, McGregor took to Instagram to praise his opponent, writing, "With a handle on the leg kicks I will get back to having fun in there ... A well fought fight by The Diamond. 1 a piece now with a Trilogy bout for all the marbles! Wow! Exciting!" He continued, "Not a trilogy I was expecting, nor the tactical affair I was anticipating, but I'd be lying if I said this wasn't meant to be." Despite claiming "a handle on the leg kicks," McGregor's last fight against Poirier ended in a gnarly leg break that had viewers cringing from the stands.
As he rehabs and trains for his return, McGregor will undoubtedly have fans throwing money at the UFC and clamoring for his next TKO victory. And while McGregor looks to be beefed up (potentially changing weight classes), fans are now concerned he may be slipping into old habits ahead of his return.
Conor McGregor's rambling Instagram post leaves fans agitated
On February 1, Conor McGregor took to Instagram to "celebrate Freedom." In the carousel of pictures, the MMA fighter is seen with a friend and two female patrons sharing drinks in a tavern. What was particularly jarring, though, was the near-400-word caption McGregor added. "... 850 a week beep beep new jeep. Rangey. Eyesight 20/10 vision. Because 2020 is done. It's not 2020 no more," the Irishman said at one point in the post.
Elsewhere, he wrote, "Whiskey is a mad man's drink my mother always says hahahaha ... And the whiskey. And the gargle. 5 more minutes Ma ... I have spirits around this whole premise watching over every single patron that enters." Ghost talk aside, he confusingly added, "What a pub i after making hahahahahahaaj ah stop lord have mercy father save my soul ..." One user noted McGregor is "Constantly on the drink. The man's done. Found his fame and fortune and now he's off the rails." Another fan wrote, "Holy s**t. Connors drunk....again."
McGregor himself had previously lamented over his drinking, telling ESPN in 2020, "I was drinking and bleeding all fight week [before UFC 229]. I was not doing what I should have been doing ... not living the life that I should have been living," he continued. "I have made mistakes and, you know, I have been man enough to admit them and correct them."