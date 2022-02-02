The Real Reason Conor McGregor Fans Are Concerned About His Well-Being

Conor McGregor is raising some serious red flags with a new Instagram post. Fans of the polarizing MMA fighter have been eagerly awaiting his return to the Octagon after multiple devastating losses to Dustin Poirier — the last of which came in July 2021, ending via doctor stoppage in the first round, per ESPN. McGregor's most recent loss was a devastating one, as it concluded the lauded McGregor-Poirier trilogy that saw the Notorious one (McGregor) win one fight in 2014, while the Diamond (Poirier) won the final two in 2021.

Facing his first loss to Poirier in January 2021, McGregor took to Instagram to praise his opponent, writing, "With a handle on the leg kicks I will get back to having fun in there ... A well fought fight by The Diamond. 1 a piece now with a Trilogy bout for all the marbles! Wow! Exciting!" He continued, "Not a trilogy I was expecting, nor the tactical affair I was anticipating, but I'd be lying if I said this wasn't meant to be." Despite claiming "a handle on the leg kicks," McGregor's last fight against Poirier ended in a gnarly leg break that had viewers cringing from the stands.

As he rehabs and trains for his return, McGregor will undoubtedly have fans throwing money at the UFC and clamoring for his next TKO victory. And while McGregor looks to be beefed up (potentially changing weight classes), fans are now concerned he may be slipping into old habits ahead of his return.