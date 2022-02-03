Where Paris Jackson Was Reportedly Just Spotted Crying In Public

Like the majority of her family, Paris Jackson — the late Michael Jackson's only daughter — also opted for a career in music. In 2020, the "Let Down" singer released her debut album, "Wilted," telling The Evening Standard she was influenced by the likes of Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Grandaddy in April 2021. Even though her musical direction is a lot more raw than her father's, Paris still took inspiration from the late King of Pop.

"I think he'll always influence everything I do in some way, whether it's subconscious or intentional," Paris told the outlet, adding, "I was around that creativity all the time, so I'm sure I learnt a lot of what I have from that." Growing up, Paris revealed she and Michael would listen to artists such as Kanye West together. "I was always singing growing up. It was cool seeing the look on my dad's face when he realised I could match pitch and harmonise," she continued. Paris might come from one of the most famous families in the world, but she doesn't seem phased about being in the spotlight all the time. With that being said, on January 29, she revealed on Twitter she will be going on tour in the spring. As of this writing, the dates have yet to be announced.

In recent news, Paris made a public appearance with some of her family members to support a new musical on Michael's life, and she couldn't help but get emotional.