Jazz Jennings' Emotional Post About Her TV Show Has Fans Wondering The Same Thing

Could this really be the end of "I Am Jazz"? TLC's hit series, which follows the life of trans activist Jazz Jennings and her family, first premiered in July 2015. For seven seasons, viewers got to look through the lens of a young transgender woman as she navigated life as a teenager, the scrutiny she endured, and the circumstances she faced head-on when it came to her transition.

Cameras first followed Jazz as the then-14-year-old geared up to start high school, and now, the most recent season highlighted the 21-year-old preparing to begin college at Harvard University, dealing with mental health issues, and her recent 100-lb weight gain, according to Distractify. "Transgender people in general face a lot of hate and intolerance so we just wanted to normalize what I'm going through as a transgendered teenager," she said during a 2018 interview with Larry King.

Season 7 left viewers on the edge of their seats wanting more, but is there more on the way? Jazz, also the co-author of the popular children's book "I Am Jazz," released a cryptic message on social media that has left fans wondering if this is the end of the road for Jazz and her family.