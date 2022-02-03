Jazz Jennings' Emotional Post About Her TV Show Has Fans Wondering The Same Thing
Could this really be the end of "I Am Jazz"? TLC's hit series, which follows the life of trans activist Jazz Jennings and her family, first premiered in July 2015. For seven seasons, viewers got to look through the lens of a young transgender woman as she navigated life as a teenager, the scrutiny she endured, and the circumstances she faced head-on when it came to her transition.
Cameras first followed Jazz as the then-14-year-old geared up to start high school, and now, the most recent season highlighted the 21-year-old preparing to begin college at Harvard University, dealing with mental health issues, and her recent 100-lb weight gain, according to Distractify. "Transgender people in general face a lot of hate and intolerance so we just wanted to normalize what I'm going through as a transgendered teenager," she said during a 2018 interview with Larry King.
Season 7 left viewers on the edge of their seats wanting more, but is there more on the way? Jazz, also the co-author of the popular children's book "I Am Jazz," released a cryptic message on social media that has left fans wondering if this is the end of the road for Jazz and her family.
Jazz Jennings says goodbye after seven seasons
Jazz Jennings posted a series of photos on Instagram of her and family over the years, and, while that would typically seem normal, it's her caption that has fans demanding answers. "That's a wrap! I can't believe it's been 7 seasons of 'I Am Jazz!' My family and I are so blessed to have been given this platform to spread unconditional love and bring awareness to the transgender community for the past 7 years."
As she reflected on the past seasons, Jazz reminded everyone of how far they have come as a family and individually. "Since season 1, we've all grown so much, and as a family, we are closer than ever. In terms of my personal growth, I've been challenged to focus introspectively and confront who I am as a woman." As she signed off she bid a farewell to the fans and her network family. "Many thanks to all of you reading this, the crew, TLC, and everyone else who has supported us all these years! Love you all."
Hundreds of people flooded Jazz's comment section in hopes this wasn't the end. "To seven more seasons," one fan wrote. "We need Season 8," another wrote. "I HOPE THIS WASNT THE LAST SEASON", one fan wrote. "I still can't believe it's been seven seasons OMG but this season has been really awesome," another wrote. TLC has not yet announced if they plan to renew "I Am Jazz" for an eighth season.