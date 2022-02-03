Priyanka Chopra Shares First Selfie After Welcoming Child

For Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, 2022 has already been one of major milestones. On January 21, the couple announced on Instagram they had started a family of their own via surrogate. "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they wrote in their coordinated posts.

As previously reported by People, they welcomed a daughter. However, at this moment in time, a name has yet to be revealed. "They both are truly eager to be parents," a music insider exclusively told the outlet. "This is a happy time for all. Nick and Priyanka are definitely ready for this new challenge in their lives. It is something they have both wanted." On January 3, Chopra shared a number of photos on Instagram as she celebrated the New Year alongside her loved ones. In her caption, sChopra expressed how grateful she was for the family and friends in her life. "Here's to celebrating life," Chopra wrote. For the geotag, she put "Heaven"

And it seems Chopra's living her best life as a first-time mom as she has already posted some new snapshots of herself glowing since announcing she and Jonas now have a daughter.