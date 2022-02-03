Priyanka Chopra Shares First Selfie After Welcoming Child
For Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, 2022 has already been one of major milestones. On January 21, the couple announced on Instagram they had started a family of their own via surrogate. "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they wrote in their coordinated posts.
As previously reported by People, they welcomed a daughter. However, at this moment in time, a name has yet to be revealed. "They both are truly eager to be parents," a music insider exclusively told the outlet. "This is a happy time for all. Nick and Priyanka are definitely ready for this new challenge in their lives. It is something they have both wanted." On January 3, Chopra shared a number of photos on Instagram as she celebrated the New Year alongside her loved ones. In her caption, sChopra expressed how grateful she was for the family and friends in her life. "Here's to celebrating life," Chopra wrote. For the geotag, she put "Heaven"
And it seems Chopra's living her best life as a first-time mom as she has already posted some new snapshots of herself glowing since announcing she and Jonas now have a daughter.
Priyanka Chopra looks flawless after welcoming baby
Weeks after announcing she welcomed a baby girl via surrogate, Priyanka Chopra has returned to Instagram to share a couple of selfies with her 73.8 million followers. The "Isn't It Romantic" actor is no stranger to having fans in awe of her and showed off her natural beauty with her latest upload.
In the first slide, Chopra appeared to be taking a selfie in a mirror inside her car. She gazed down at her phone and styled her wavy brunette locks down for the occasion. In the next slide, Chopra covered her eyes with a large pair of black shades while parting her lips. "The light feels right," she captioned her post, adding the sparkle emoji. In 18 hours, Chopra's upload didn't go unnoticed, gathering more than 1.7 million likes and 5,000 comments, proving to be quite popular with her followers.
"You're so beautiful," one user wrote. "You look absolutely stunning," another person shared. "Missed you sooooo much Pri. Hope you all are doing well. Sending lots of love to you, Nick and your precious baby," remarked a third fan. "Congratulations on [the] new member. Can't wait to see the baby with u and nick," a fourth person commented. We couldn't agree more!