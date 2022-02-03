Nicki Minaj's Feud With The City Girls Just Took An Unexpected Turn

The "Queen of Rap," aka Nicki Minaj, held court on February 2 when she was interviewed by Headkrack and Lore'l of "The Morning Hustle" radio show. Her first decree? Laying down the gauntlet of who she will and who she will not work with. When approached with the suggestion that Minaj should work with the dynamic female rap duo City Girls, comprised of rappers JT and Yung Miami, her approach was gracious, but her words were firm.

"A few years ago I saw a video of them and... I asked someone on their team at that time about them," Minaj said. "I was thinking about jumping on a record that was out at that time. And then social media happened," she continued. "The thing is whenever you post something on the internet it's there forever. Whenever you say something in an interview it's there forever."

The City Girls were hoping for a Minaj collaboration since the beginning of their career. "We're hoping for it in the future, seriously," rapper JT said during a GQ interview. "A lot of people try to make fun of it, like, 'Ahhh, you're never going to get your feature!' But you never know what can happen." Yung Miami has even begged for Minaj to unblock her on Twitter. However, due to their social media slander about Minaj — and inserting themselves into Minaj's old beef with Cardi B — that future collaboration sailed further from their grasp. But that day may come sooner than the City Girls think.