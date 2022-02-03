Nicki Minaj's Feud With The City Girls Just Took An Unexpected Turn
The "Queen of Rap," aka Nicki Minaj, held court on February 2 when she was interviewed by Headkrack and Lore'l of "The Morning Hustle" radio show. Her first decree? Laying down the gauntlet of who she will and who she will not work with. When approached with the suggestion that Minaj should work with the dynamic female rap duo City Girls, comprised of rappers JT and Yung Miami, her approach was gracious, but her words were firm.
"A few years ago I saw a video of them and... I asked someone on their team at that time about them," Minaj said. "I was thinking about jumping on a record that was out at that time. And then social media happened," she continued. "The thing is whenever you post something on the internet it's there forever. Whenever you say something in an interview it's there forever."
The City Girls were hoping for a Minaj collaboration since the beginning of their career. "We're hoping for it in the future, seriously," rapper JT said during a GQ interview. "A lot of people try to make fun of it, like, 'Ahhh, you're never going to get your feature!' But you never know what can happen." Yung Miami has even begged for Minaj to unblock her on Twitter. However, due to their social media slander about Minaj — and inserting themselves into Minaj's old beef with Cardi B — that future collaboration sailed further from their grasp. But that day may come sooner than the City Girls think.
Nicki Minaj buried the hatchet with the City Girls
International superstar "Queen" Nicki Minaj let her feelings be known about the female rap duo City Girls across the lay of the land — aka the radio show "The Morning Hustle." Minaj said she doesn't harbor any resentment towards them after being disrespected by them with "repeated things, repeated tweets for years." However, Minaj also said she couldn't see herself working with them in the near future. "It's let go but it's about... why would I work with someone who doesn't like me?" Minaj proclaimed.
That snippet instantly went viral on social media, and JT and Yung Miami of City Girls immediately reached out to Minaj to patch up some unhealed wounds. It seems like that one phone call was the catalyst that made the tides turn, because Minaj announced to the world that there is peace and harmony amongst the land of hip hop. "Just had a great convo with @ThegirlJT & @YungMiami305. Let's move on & make new memories y'all," Minaj tweeted with a unicorn emoji, most likely a gesture to let her cutthroat fanbase, "The Barbs," know they can put their swords down now.
JT quote tweeted Minaj in solidarity, embracing their phone call and their shared astrological sign. "Sag sister! thank you for your time, your advice! A true queen...love you!," she tweeted. Yung Miami also joined in the festive celebration and quote tweeted "Queen tingz" with a unicorn and heart emoji as well to Minaj. Huzzah!!