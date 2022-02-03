Shaun White Spills The Beans On Behind-The-Scenes Life At The Olympics

Shaun White is an incredibly successful snowboarder. With three Olympic gold medals already under his belt and the hopes of adding one more, White will be participating in his fifth Olympic Games, which takes place this month in Beijing, according to the New York Post. The snowboarder often takes to Instagram to share his experiences as a professional athlete and keep his followers up to date on his life. Ahead of this year's Olympics, White has been posting throwback clips from past competitions alongside captions detailing his experiences and lessons learned. In one video from the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games, the San Diego native revealed that it was the first year he hadn't won a medal and he wanted to give up. However, he learned "that things don't always go as planned in life, but that's ok." He didn't end up throwing in the towel and won his third gold medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

In an interview with People on January 20, actor Nina Dobrev's boyfriend confirmed that this year's Olympic Games will be his last. However, he will walk away proud of himself for all he has accomplished. "Having such a long and amazing career ... I can go ... 'Wow, it's been incredible,'" he stated. Fortunately for his fans, White's career as a snowboarder is far from over. As he prepares for his final Olympic Games, he has been giving his TikTok followers behind-the-scenes tours of life at the Winter Olympic Village in Beijing.