Shaun White Spills The Beans On Behind-The-Scenes Life At The Olympics
Shaun White is an incredibly successful snowboarder. With three Olympic gold medals already under his belt and the hopes of adding one more, White will be participating in his fifth Olympic Games, which takes place this month in Beijing, according to the New York Post. The snowboarder often takes to Instagram to share his experiences as a professional athlete and keep his followers up to date on his life. Ahead of this year's Olympics, White has been posting throwback clips from past competitions alongside captions detailing his experiences and lessons learned. In one video from the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games, the San Diego native revealed that it was the first year he hadn't won a medal and he wanted to give up. However, he learned "that things don't always go as planned in life, but that's ok." He didn't end up throwing in the towel and won his third gold medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.
In an interview with People on January 20, actor Nina Dobrev's boyfriend confirmed that this year's Olympic Games will be his last. However, he will walk away proud of himself for all he has accomplished. "Having such a long and amazing career ... I can go ... 'Wow, it's been incredible,'" he stated. Fortunately for his fans, White's career as a snowboarder is far from over. As he prepares for his final Olympic Games, he has been giving his TikTok followers behind-the-scenes tours of life at the Winter Olympic Village in Beijing.
Shaun White gave fans a virtual taste of the Olympic Village catering
In a series of TikTok videos, Olympic snowboarder Shaun White gave his fans a peek into the behind-the-scenes life at the Winter Olympic Village in Beijing. One of the videos shows White giving a thorough tour of the food selection in the catering area. He tells his viewers that "they got literally everything" while panning the camera around the room and narrating each food station. Viewers can spot a salad bar, a station with Chinese cuisine, Asian cuisine, world cuisine, pizza and pasta, and something known as "Special Feature." Basically, the Village has everything. The snowboarder then takes his fans through the process of getting food, which involves picking up a tray, putting on plastic gloves for extra protection, and then approaching the station that interests them the most. He ends the video by stating, "The food's really good."
In a separate video, White showed off his super cozy room. He began with the sofa in the living area, which comes with a blue-and-white blanket. The snowboarder then pointed out some decorations for the Chinese New Year that he put up himself. In the background, viewers see a kitchen nook with a table and chairs, while the other side of the room features a television and book shelf. The bedroom is next, complete with a wardrobe and bathroom. At the end of the clip, White reveals his polite nature by thanking his followers for "stopping by."