People Are Split On Which Celebrity Has The Worst Tattoos
When it comes to the celebrity and entertainment world, tattoos are a means of expression. After all, they can signify a makeup or a breakup or even a huge lifestyle change. Megan Fox has reportedly required all of her boyfriends to get tattoos as a permanent reminder of who she is. There are also some celebs who like Justin Bieber, who have gotten tattoos of their partners, while celebrity friends like Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne have gotten matching tattoos.
During their time together, Pete Davidson and his ex Ariana Grande got five matching tattoos during the course of their relationship. Back in 2018, Grande shot back at all of the criticism she had gotten for getting so much ink by tweeting (via Elite Daily), "I can't wait to be 90 and remember how happy my life was & how few f**ks my friends and I gave." This was, of course, before she and Davidson split.
However, a new Nicki Swift poll suggests that people are split when it comes to the celebrity with the worst tattoos.
Machine Gun Kelly edges out the rest with the worst tattoos
According to a new Nicki Swift poll, it's Megan Fox's forever soulmate Machine Gun Kelly, who 35.42% respondents believe is the owner of some of the worst tattoos in the celebrity world. He edged out Post Malone, who came in at second place with 34.17% of the vote. Meanwhile, both Drake and Pete Davidson tied at third place with an exact 15.21% of Nicki Swift readers believing that they need to scrub some of the ink off their bodies, too.
So, why is it that MGK has the worst tattoos? Well, for starters, he's got a tattoo that looks like he's been cut in the neck according to his Instagram account along with the words "tickets to my downfall" right below it. He also has tattoos of female figures on both sides of his shoulders.
Explaining the tattoos, he told TheDrop.fm in 2013, "I just have two views on women. Some are the f**king devil, and some are angels coming to help you out. But I just now came to terms with realizing that not all women are bad." According to Page Six, MGK also has a huge Salvador Dalí painting tattoo on his back, which took about 50 to 60 hours to complete. Well, if Fox likes it then that's all that really matters, right?