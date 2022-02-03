People Are Split On Which Celebrity Has The Worst Tattoos

When it comes to the celebrity and entertainment world, tattoos are a means of expression. After all, they can signify a makeup or a breakup or even a huge lifestyle change. Megan Fox has reportedly required all of her boyfriends to get tattoos as a permanent reminder of who she is. There are also some celebs who like Justin Bieber, who have gotten tattoos of their partners, while celebrity friends like Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne have gotten matching tattoos.

During their time together, Pete Davidson and his ex Ariana Grande got five matching tattoos during the course of their relationship. Back in 2018, Grande shot back at all of the criticism she had gotten for getting so much ink by tweeting (via Elite Daily), "I can't wait to be 90 and remember how happy my life was & how few f**ks my friends and I gave." This was, of course, before she and Davidson split.

However, a new Nicki Swift poll suggests that people are split when it comes to the celebrity with the worst tattoos.