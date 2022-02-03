Savannah Chrisley's Ex Nic Kerdiles Gets Candid About Mental Health Struggle

Nic Kerdiles, the former fiance of "Chrisley Knows Best" star Savannah Chrisley, made news earlier this week after TMZ reported an alleged suicide attempt. In a 911 call obtained by the outlet, Savannah can be heard breaking into Nic's home in an attempt to prevent him from harming himself. Savannah's father, Todd Chrisley, and an anonymous friend were also present for the incident. The group was eventually able to calm Nic before the police arrived. In addition to his mental health struggles, Nic recently recovered from COVID-19, which allegedly put him under a significant amount of stress.

Savannah and Nic called off their engagement in 2020 but got back together in August 2021 before breaking up once again. As of this reporting, while they remain close, they are not romantically involved.

It is unclear what happened when the police arrived on the scene, but the good news is Nic appears to be in a better place and is opening up about his mental health struggles.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.