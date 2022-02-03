Savannah Chrisley's Ex Nic Kerdiles Gets Candid About Mental Health Struggle
Nic Kerdiles, the former fiance of "Chrisley Knows Best" star Savannah Chrisley, made news earlier this week after TMZ reported an alleged suicide attempt. In a 911 call obtained by the outlet, Savannah can be heard breaking into Nic's home in an attempt to prevent him from harming himself. Savannah's father, Todd Chrisley, and an anonymous friend were also present for the incident. The group was eventually able to calm Nic before the police arrived. In addition to his mental health struggles, Nic recently recovered from COVID-19, which allegedly put him under a significant amount of stress.
Savannah and Nic called off their engagement in 2020 but got back together in August 2021 before breaking up once again. As of this reporting, while they remain close, they are not romantically involved.
It is unclear what happened when the police arrived on the scene, but the good news is Nic appears to be in a better place and is opening up about his mental health struggles.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Nic Kerdiles wants his story to help others
Days after outlets reported the incident surrounding Nic Kerdiles alleged suicide attempt, the former NHL player addressed the stories. In a lengthy video posted to his Instagram, Nic sat down with Savannah and Todd Chrisley and opened up about his mental health.
Savannah began the video by listing statistics she claimed were given to her by her therapist about the impacts of COVID-19 on a person's mental health. Nic eventually chimed in, explaining how his recent battle with COVID had likely affected his mental state that night. "With COVID and some of the things that I've had from COVID, I've been on medication and I decided to mix alcohol with it," he said. "I don't know where I was at in my mental state but between the depression, anxiety, the COVID effects, the medication, the alcohol, I did something that I never thought I would ever do," he continued. For his part, Todd apologized to Nic for having to make a public statement. By his logic, Nic was robbed of the opportunity to deal with his problems privately because of his connection to Todd's famous family.
The trio ended the video by reiterating that mental illness is a serious issue and those suffering should not be ashamed to seek help. Todd said, "We should do everything in our power to lift those that are struggling with [mental illness] up."