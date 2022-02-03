Mayim Bialik Reveals Her True Feelings About Jeopardy's Amy Schneider

Over the years, the hit game show "Jeopardy!" has had a number of standout champions that continue to grow year after year. For one, there's James Holzhauer, who holds the title for the highest earnings in a single game at $131,127. Then there's Brad Rutter who has the highest all-time winnings, including tournaments, at $4,938,436. Of course, there's also the now guest host, Ken Jennings, who will go down in "Jeopardy!" fame with his 74-game winning streak, according to Jeopardy.com.

But hot on the tail of Jennings' record was contestant Amy Schneider. Schneider made her "Jeopardy!" debut on November 17, 2021, and would go on to secure wins for the next two months. Her winning streak just recently ended on January 26 after 40 games, with winnings totaling $1,382,800, which earned her the spot under Jennings in the "Jeopardy!" hall of fame for the number of consecutive games won.

Schneider also happens to be a transgender woman, something she's been outspoken about on the show and in public. She wore a transgender flag pin on the episode from November 25, 2021, and explained why in a series of tweets. "The fact is, I don't actually think about being trans all that often, and so when appearing on national television, I wanted to represent that part of my identity accurately: as important, but also relatively minor," she wrote.

Schneider has been inspiring people around the world, including "Jeopardy!" guest host, Mayim Bialik.