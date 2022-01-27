Amy Schneider Gets Candid About The End Of Her Historic Jeopardy! Run

"Jeopardy!" contestant Amy Schneider is celebrating her exciting and successful journey on the hit show. January 14 brought about Schneider's new record of most consecutive wins by a female contestant, as well as making "Jeopardy!" history as the first woman to win $1 million, per TMZ, on the long-running game show. Her thrilling winning streak came to an end on January 26 after 40 consecutive wins, second place to the all-time record held by Ken Jennings with 74, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Her loss to Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, was no sad occasion. She summed up her experience for "Jeopardy!", explaining, "My life as 'Amy Schneider, Jeopardy! champion' is really only the beginning. Now, and for the rest of my life, I will forever be associated with the events of the last few months, and so it seems fair to say that my Jeopardy! run will never truly end."

Schneider appeared on "Good Morning America" on January 24 and opened up about the positivity of her personal experience. "I think that the best part for me has been being on TV as my true self, expressing myself and representing the entire community of trans people," she shared (via NBC News). "And just kind of showing a different thing than maybe some people have seen, of just being a smart, confident woman and just doing something super normal like being on 'Jeopardy!'" The champion had much more to say and took to Twitter for a deeper dive.