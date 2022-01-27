The Jeopardy! Category That Ended Amy Schneider's Historic Winning Streak

On January 26, Amy Schneider lost her 40-day "Jeopardy!" winning streak, after earning more than $1,000,000 over the course of her participation, reported People. She was beat out by fellow contestant Rhone Talsma during the category, "Countries of the World." The clue given to the contestants was, "The only nation in the world whose name in English ends in an H, it's also one of the 10 most populous." While the correct answer was "Bangladesh," Schneider was not the one to hit the buzzer first, bumping her to second place.

In an interview with People, Schneider did not show any signs of being a sore loser. In fact, she was simply happy to have broken the record for the second-longest winning streak on the show. She added, "It's really been an honor. To know that I'm one of the most successful people at a game I've loved since I was a kid and to know that I'm a part of its history now, I just don't know how to process it."

Talsma has also given interviews of his own about what it was like to beat the record-breaking "Jeopardy!" player, including one with Vulture on January 26. He revealed that, when he found out who he was going up against, he was "briefly crestfallen," convinced that she would end up beating him, as well. Ultimately, he felt "humbled" to have played against Schneider and continues to think of her as a "legend."