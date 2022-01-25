Amy Schneider Has Message For Matt Amodio After Breaking The Jeopardy! Champ's Record

Amy Schneider remains unstoppable. The 42-year-old software engineering manager from Oakland clinched her 39th win on "Jeopardy!" on Monday, January 24, successfully overtaking Matt Amodio as the contestant with the second-longest winning streak on the popular game show. She's more than halfway to beating Ken Jennings, who currently hosts the program alongside actor Mayim Bialik, and holds the No. 1 spot after winning a whopping 74 consecutive games in 2004, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Schneider, who often shares her post-game thoughts on her Twitter page, divulged how she felt a bit pressured in the latest game, considering how she was only one win away from beating Amodio's record. "After the previous game, I was naturally feeling good! As always, it was great to know that there was only one more game before I could rest," she wrote. "Friday games had gone well for me, but this one had high stakes, it wouldn't feel great to end up one short of Matt!"

But Schneider's battle against Amodio still isn't over. She is slated to have a face-off with him in the next Tournament of Champions, and she has a message to send to her opponent.