Amy Schneider Has Message For Matt Amodio After Breaking The Jeopardy! Champ's Record
Amy Schneider remains unstoppable. The 42-year-old software engineering manager from Oakland clinched her 39th win on "Jeopardy!" on Monday, January 24, successfully overtaking Matt Amodio as the contestant with the second-longest winning streak on the popular game show. She's more than halfway to beating Ken Jennings, who currently hosts the program alongside actor Mayim Bialik, and holds the No. 1 spot after winning a whopping 74 consecutive games in 2004, per The Hollywood Reporter.
Schneider, who often shares her post-game thoughts on her Twitter page, divulged how she felt a bit pressured in the latest game, considering how she was only one win away from beating Amodio's record. "After the previous game, I was naturally feeling good! As always, it was great to know that there was only one more game before I could rest," she wrote. "Friday games had gone well for me, but this one had high stakes, it wouldn't feel great to end up one short of Matt!"
But Schneider's battle against Amodio still isn't over. She is slated to have a face-off with him in the next Tournament of Champions, and she has a message to send to her opponent.
Amy Schneider remains humble even after beating Matt Amodio's record
Despite making history as the top-earning female contestant on "Jeopardy!" and the fourth contestant to surpass $1 million in earnings, Amy Schneider remains as humble as ever. In fact, even in her message to Matt Amodio ahead of their upcoming battle of knowledge and wit, she remained gracious in her victory. "It's going to be an honor playing against you, and it's going to be a tight competition," she said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter.
She even admitted that she feels a bit nervous going into the whole thing. "I'm definitely looking forward to it. I'm also a little bit intimidated by it," Schneider told "Good Morning America." She continued, "When I first started, I wasn't sure if I might be going up against Matt Amodio, and I was really hoping I wouldn't. And now it turns out I'm going to have to anyway. It's going to be really challenging; a lot of strong players there, but it should be a lot of fun."
Ultimately, though, Schneider said that she's proud to be representing the transgender community on television. "I think that the best part for me has been being on TV, you know, as my true self, expressing myself and representing the entire community of trans people," she said. "And just being, you know, a smart, confident woman and doing something super normal like being on 'Jeopardy!'"