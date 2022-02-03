What We Know About Andrew Garfield's Rumored Girlfriend, Alyssa Miller
It's safe to argue Andrew Garfield is a loyal fellow. After all, he stuck by Tobey Maguire and only agreed to return to the Spiderverse after Maguire did. If he's not going to take a role like Spider-Man up again without film execs doing the right thing, you know he's serious. He just seems like a good guy (someone give him a third "Amazing Spider-Man" already!), and with that positive energy radiating off of him, he has had his share of romances.
Of course, one of his most notable romances was with Emma Stone. In 2020, a friend told OK! Magazine that Garfield was supposedly struggling to find a comparable relationship since its end in 2015. The friend noted that Garfield was "pursuing romances—like the one with Christine [Gabel, his girlfriend at the time]—that simply aren't right for him." Since his romance with Stone, Garfield has dated actor Susie Abromeit, singer Rita Ora, Irish actor Aisling Bea, and Gabel.
Now he is reportedly dating model Alyssa Miller, which has some fans wondering what in particular has drawn Garfield to his rumored new love.
Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller 'clicked immediately'
Despite his best efforts, Andrew Garfield hasn't found the M.J. to his Peter Parker. Yet, a supposed insider told Life & Style Magazine that his rumored new relationship with model Alyssa Miller is different. "Andrew has dated some very famous women, but he's finally found someone he can get really serious about," the source told the magazine. "He's fallen hard for Alyssa [Miller], and it's not just because she's gorgeous...they have a really solid connection."
Miller is a well-established model with a print and runway resume. She's best known for her work with Victoria's Secret and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editions as well as her ongoing work with Vogue, Elle, Harper's Bazaar, and Allure, according to Modelfact. The native Californian previously dated Jake Gyllenhaal and was married to singer Cam Avery just a few months back in 2018.
When she's not modeling, Miller likes to keep things lowkey. "I love reading, and writing," she told The 6 Million Dollar Story. "I play guitar, and sing. I love to run. I love to work with children's charities. See my friends and family, and cook for them." Considering Garfield is pretty private, this seems like the perfect match!