What We Know About Andrew Garfield's Rumored Girlfriend, Alyssa Miller

It's safe to argue Andrew Garfield is a loyal fellow. After all, he stuck by Tobey Maguire and only agreed to return to the Spiderverse after Maguire did. If he's not going to take a role like Spider-Man up again without film execs doing the right thing, you know he's serious. He just seems like a good guy (someone give him a third "Amazing Spider-Man" already!), and with that positive energy radiating off of him, he has had his share of romances.

Of course, one of his most notable romances was with Emma Stone. In 2020, a friend told OK! Magazine that Garfield was supposedly struggling to find a comparable relationship since its end in 2015. The friend noted that Garfield was "pursuing romances—like the one with Christine [Gabel, his girlfriend at the time]—that simply aren't right for him." Since his romance with Stone, Garfield has dated actor Susie Abromeit, singer Rita Ora, Irish actor Aisling Bea, and Gabel.

Now he is reportedly dating model Alyssa Miller, which has some fans wondering what in particular has drawn Garfield to his rumored new love.