Selena Gomez Reveals Her Worst Beauty Moment Ever

Selena Gomez has gone through many transformations throughout the years. The singer first rose to fame as a child actor on "Barney & Friends" before becoming a household name on Disney Channel's "Wizards of Waverly Place." In recent years, she morphed into a pop powerhouse who has proven she can do it all.

While going through her "Life in Looks" for Vogue in June 2021, Gomez noted that the dress she wore at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards remains one of her favorites. "I remember feeling for the first time like a woman," the "Love You Like A Love Song" hitmaker expressed. Another noteworthy fashion moment for the award-winning star was the crystal-embellished bodysuit she wore for her 2016 "Revival" tour. Since Gomez has been so open about her admiration for her idol Britney Spears, it comes as no surprise that the costume was inspired by one of the pop icon's music videos. "I'm not going to lie, Britney Spears inspired it with 'Toxic,'" Gomes says, adding, "I still have the outfit. Do I put it on and try to sing? Sometimes!"

Over the years, Gomez has slayed numerous Met Gala events. However, one stands out to her for all the wrong reasons.