Selena Gomez Reveals Her Worst Beauty Moment Ever
Selena Gomez has gone through many transformations throughout the years. The singer first rose to fame as a child actor on "Barney & Friends" before becoming a household name on Disney Channel's "Wizards of Waverly Place." In recent years, she morphed into a pop powerhouse who has proven she can do it all.
While going through her "Life in Looks" for Vogue in June 2021, Gomez noted that the dress she wore at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards remains one of her favorites. "I remember feeling for the first time like a woman," the "Love You Like A Love Song" hitmaker expressed. Another noteworthy fashion moment for the award-winning star was the crystal-embellished bodysuit she wore for her 2016 "Revival" tour. Since Gomez has been so open about her admiration for her idol Britney Spears, it comes as no surprise that the costume was inspired by one of the pop icon's music videos. "I'm not going to lie, Britney Spears inspired it with 'Toxic,'" Gomes says, adding, "I still have the outfit. Do I put it on and try to sing? Sometimes!"
Over the years, Gomez has slayed numerous Met Gala events. However, one stands out to her for all the wrong reasons.
Selena Gomez's tanning mishap at the Meta Gala
Selena Gomez is a fan of many of the looks she has rocked over the years. However, there is one that stands out to her as a disaster. During a February 1 interview with Glamour UK, the "Look At Her Now" hitmaker said her look at the 2018 Met Gala didn't go as planned.
To refresh your memory, the theme for the event was Heavenly Bodies. Gomez wore a stunning white Stuart Vevers Coach dress that featured a sheer train that fell to the floor. She applied glittery eyeshadow and opted for diamond jewelry to complete the ensemble. However, the biggest regret for Gomez is the fake tan she put on before she arrived. "While I was getting ready for the Met Gala a few years ago, we put on a bit of tanning lotion and it looked beautiful," she explained to the magazine, adding, "The night went on [and] it kept getting darker and darker."
By the time Gomez was able to look at her phone and check out photos of herself, she noticed she was "completely orange." Gomez continued, "And here I am at this prestigious event – my first thought was – 'I have to get out of here!'" Ultimately, Gomez's Met Gala look made the worst dressed list on Cosomoplitan and the Daily Mirror. But don't worry Selena, we still love you!