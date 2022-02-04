How Amy Schneider Is Spending Her Jeopardy! Prize Money

Amy Schneider has been enjoying her fame as a record-breaking "Jeopardy!" participant. After winning 40 consecutive games, she landed in the No. 2 slot for most consecutive wins, just behind Ken Jennings, per People. She also raked in a whopping $1,382,800 in total winnings. In an interview with the publication on January 26, immediately following Schneider's loss to fellow contestant Rhone Talsma, she said, "This 'Jeopardy!' run is most likely what I will be remembered for, and if so, I'd be quite content to have that as my legacy." This is exactly what has happened, as Schneider has been landing interviews left and right, in addition to offers of representation from talent agents, including CAA (Creative Arts Agency), per the New York Post.

The software engineer's fans will also get to see her in the "Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions." In an interview with "Good Morning America" on January 24, Schneider revealed that she is "looking forward to it" although she is "also a little bit intimidated." She added that "it should be a lot of fun." Schneider also discussed the best part of the "Jeopardy!" experience, which was "being on TV" as her "true self" and "representing the entire community of trans people."

Since ending her winning streak on "Jeopardy!" many people have been wondering how Schneider will be spending her earnings. She sat down with the New York Post on February 3 to dish on her plans.