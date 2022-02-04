How Amy Schneider Is Spending Her Jeopardy! Prize Money
Amy Schneider has been enjoying her fame as a record-breaking "Jeopardy!" participant. After winning 40 consecutive games, she landed in the No. 2 slot for most consecutive wins, just behind Ken Jennings, per People. She also raked in a whopping $1,382,800 in total winnings. In an interview with the publication on January 26, immediately following Schneider's loss to fellow contestant Rhone Talsma, she said, "This 'Jeopardy!' run is most likely what I will be remembered for, and if so, I'd be quite content to have that as my legacy." This is exactly what has happened, as Schneider has been landing interviews left and right, in addition to offers of representation from talent agents, including CAA (Creative Arts Agency), per the New York Post.
The software engineer's fans will also get to see her in the "Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions." In an interview with "Good Morning America" on January 24, Schneider revealed that she is "looking forward to it" although she is "also a little bit intimidated." She added that "it should be a lot of fun." Schneider also discussed the best part of the "Jeopardy!" experience, which was "being on TV" as her "true self" and "representing the entire community of trans people."
Since ending her winning streak on "Jeopardy!" many people have been wondering how Schneider will be spending her earnings. She sat down with the New York Post on February 3 to dish on her plans.
Amy Schneider has multiple plans in the works
Amy Schneider won $1,382,800 after playing 40 consecutive games on the popular game show "Jeopardy!" according to the New York Post. Now that she's over a million dollars richer, she has big plans for how she wants to spend her money. In an interview with the publication on February 3, the Ohio native revealed that "travel is definitely a part of the plan" and added that she and her partner, Genevieve Davis, already have a trip scheduled to Ireland to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. They also intend to put some of her earnings toward "a potential down payment on a house." In the meantime, Schneider says she is "doing some fun shopping." Immediately following her stint on "Jeopardy!" she treated herself and Davis to a much-needed vacation at a luxurious hotel.
In addition to spending some of her winnings, Schneider has been planning her next steps in life. In a January 26 interview with Allure, she detailed the pressure she has felt to continue performing following her time on "Jeopardy!" As a self-described creative person, Schneider is "excited" to pursue creative avenues, including in the areas of theater, stand-up, and making podcasts. "Now that I have a bunch of people who are interested in me, I get to figure out what part of me I want to show next," she says, adding that her main priority will be to continue to serve as a role model for the transgender community.