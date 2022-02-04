Joseph Sikora On Returning To His Native Chicago For Power Book IV: Force - Exclusive

After six seasons playing Tommy Egan, righthand man to Omari Hardwick's James "Ghost" St. Patrick in Starz hit "Power," Joseph Sikora is striking out on his own.

Sikora is reviving his fan-favorite character for new spinoff, "Power Book IV: Force." The series follows Tommy as he makes the difficult decision to bid farewell to New York after the shocking events of the "Power" series finale. Planning to make a brief stop in Chicago to "close an old wound that's been haunting him for decades," according to Starz, what was meant to be a brief layover results in Tommy becoming enmeshed in the city's illegal drug trade. He decides to stick around when he senses an opportunity to rise to the top of Chicago's criminal underworld.

In an exclusive interview with Nick Swift, the Chicago native opens up about the experience of returning to his hometown for "Power Book IV: Force."