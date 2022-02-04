Hoda Kotb And Savannah Guthrie Explain Why Missing The Olympics Is Bittersweet

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are co-anchors on the "Today" show and share a sweet friendship, evidenced by the mutual love they highlight on Instagram. In one post from October 2021, Guthrie expressed her love for Kotb with an adorable photo of the two gazing at each other while holding mics. In the accompanying caption, she wrote, "lots of times we don't even need words," and added a heart emoji. In the comments section, her fans wrote about how much they love seeing the friendship that the two women share. "An amazing duo," one social media user commented, while another penned, "Your true friendship is a beautiful thing!"

Ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Kotb and Guthrie announced that they would not be in attendance this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, as per People. Coincidentally, both recently caught COVID, and now fear that vigorous testing protocols on-site will continue to detect the virus in their systems. In early January, ET revealed that Kotb took a leave of absence to recover from a bout of COVID just a few days following the announcement that Guthrie was temporarily out with the virus as well. Kotb made sure to update her Twitter followers on her condition while she was out, writing that she was "feeling good" alongside a thank you for their "well wishes."

While Kotb and Guthrie will still cover the Olympic ceremony remotely, their decision to stay behind is bittersweet.