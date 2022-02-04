Are Nina Dobrev And Shaun White Headed Toward An Engagement?

"Vampire Diaries" actor Nina Dobrev and Olympic snowboarder Shaun White's relationship, like many as of late, emerged and blossomed during quarantine. Dating rumors first ignited after the pair was sighted together in March 2020 (per E! News), but only two months later, the couple went Instagram official. A source divulged that sharing her relationship on social media is a huge step for Dobrev, telling E! News, "Nina doesn't take sharing her personal life very lightly, but it shows how happy and secure she is with Shaun and their relationship that she is willing to take this step."

The couple had come a long way since first meeting at a Tony Robbins event in 2019, per Page Six. White even told People in January, "I actually didn't know anything about her." It has been full-speed ahead for Dobrev and White since, however. The pair recently hit another major relationship milestone, with the actor moving into White's Los Angeles home, and the Olympic gold medalist selling his New York City apartment. A friend of the couple told the outlet, "They've both worked so hard for so many years to make their own careers, so now they've decided that any free minute they get, they spend with each other."

Could all this couple-time mean the superstar duo is moving toward another big romantic leap forward?