Are Nina Dobrev And Shaun White Headed Toward An Engagement?
"Vampire Diaries" actor Nina Dobrev and Olympic snowboarder Shaun White's relationship, like many as of late, emerged and blossomed during quarantine. Dating rumors first ignited after the pair was sighted together in March 2020 (per E! News), but only two months later, the couple went Instagram official. A source divulged that sharing her relationship on social media is a huge step for Dobrev, telling E! News, "Nina doesn't take sharing her personal life very lightly, but it shows how happy and secure she is with Shaun and their relationship that she is willing to take this step."
The couple had come a long way since first meeting at a Tony Robbins event in 2019, per Page Six. White even told People in January, "I actually didn't know anything about her." It has been full-speed ahead for Dobrev and White since, however. The pair recently hit another major relationship milestone, with the actor moving into White's Los Angeles home, and the Olympic gold medalist selling his New York City apartment. A friend of the couple told the outlet, "They've both worked so hard for so many years to make their own careers, so now they've decided that any free minute they get, they spend with each other."
Could all this couple-time mean the superstar duo is moving toward another big romantic leap forward?
Shaun White could put a ring on Nina Dobrev 'any day now'
Although COVID-19 restrictions have forced Nina Dobrev to watch boyfriend Shaun White compete in the Beijing Winter Olympics from their California home, the couple might be getting closer than ever. In fact, friends of the duo have told Page Six that an engagement ring might be forthcoming. "They are so freaking cute and solid together," one friend told the outlet. "I would not be surprised if an engagement happens any day now." With Dobrev and White both being dog lovers — bringing one pooch each to the relationship — another friend noted the two's strong bond, saying, "They share so many interests, they're both driven, they're both into self-healing and well-being. They're both very spiritual and motivated."
In addition to their love of canine fur babies, the actor shares her professional snowboarder boyfriend's passion for the sport. In a January 31 Instagram post, Dobrev flaunted her own slope-navigating skills on video, tossing in the cheeky caption, "Just tryna keep up." As a friend also told Page Six, Dobrev is a bona fide snowboarder in White's eyes. "Shaun told me she's great — he didn't teach her, she learned as a kid." It sounds like these two sure have a solid foundation to go the distance!