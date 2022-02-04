Lacey Chabert Opens Up About The Pain Of Losing Her Sister

Lacey Chabert got candid about her older sister Wendy's death as she described the process as "incredibly hard" in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. "I still reach for my phone ten times a day to text or call her before I remember that I can't." What's been really challenging for Chabert is the fact that she will never hug or talk to Wendy ever again. "Some moments I am ok and others I can barely catch my breath because my heart aches so deeply."

Thousands of fans rushed to her aid to share some personal stories. "I also have lost a sister named Wendy. About 8 years ago," one fan wrote. "My little brother died a two thanksgivings ago," another said.

As for the movie star, there's one thing she misses the most about her sister — her sense of humor. "There was no one funnier. I see her wit in my daughter-Julia has always reminded my whole family of Wendy. We loved each other SO much and that doesn't just go away when someone is no longer here with us physically."

Even though it's only been two months and Chabert is just at the start of her journey, she explained how "blessed" she is that they were able to share an unbreakable sister bond. "I'm putting one foot in front of the other and making the most of each day. I love you, Wendy."