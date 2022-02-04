Lacey Chabert Opens Up About The Pain Of Losing Her Sister
Losing an immediate family member — especially a sibling — is never easy. Unfortunately, that is the devastating reality for Lacey Chabert. On November 23, 2021, the "Mean Girls" actor announced on Instagram that her sister Wendy had died. "Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces that I don't know how we will ever put back together again now that you're gone. We love and adore you more than we can ever say and we will continue to forever and ever and ever."
The sudden death of her sister rocked their entire family. "The shocking loss has left us so broken hearted. Our lives will never be the same without my dear sister, but we cling to the promises of Jesus that we will be together again in eternity." Chabert continued to ask for prayers and revealed Wendy was survived by two boys. Although it's only been a short time, the Hallmark star is choosing now to open up about how she has managed to cope with it all.
Lacey Chabert misses her sister Wendy
Lacey Chabert got candid about her older sister Wendy's death as she described the process as "incredibly hard" in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. "I still reach for my phone ten times a day to text or call her before I remember that I can't." What's been really challenging for Chabert is the fact that she will never hug or talk to Wendy ever again. "Some moments I am ok and others I can barely catch my breath because my heart aches so deeply."
Thousands of fans rushed to her aid to share some personal stories. "I also have lost a sister named Wendy. About 8 years ago," one fan wrote. "My little brother died a two thanksgivings ago," another said.
As for the movie star, there's one thing she misses the most about her sister — her sense of humor. "There was no one funnier. I see her wit in my daughter-Julia has always reminded my whole family of Wendy. We loved each other SO much and that doesn't just go away when someone is no longer here with us physically."
Even though it's only been two months and Chabert is just at the start of her journey, she explained how "blessed" she is that they were able to share an unbreakable sister bond. "I'm putting one foot in front of the other and making the most of each day. I love you, Wendy."