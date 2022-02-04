People Think Its Time To Cancel One Huge Long-Running Show
Some shows like "Dancing With The Stars" and "Grey's Anatomy" have been around longer than some trends or presidents have been in office. And while the fancy footwork and scripted drama pulls in millions of viewers each week, there are some people like "Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo who believes that enough is enough, especially when it comes to the same repeated storylines season after season.
"I've been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end. I feel like I'm the super naive one who keeps saying, 'But what's the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?'" Pompeo told Insider in December 2021. "And everyone's like, 'Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.'" While Pompeo is proud of the show and the work she's done thus far, she also thinks it's high time that everyone moves on with their careers.
Well, it seems like some people agree with Pompeo as a new Nicki Swift survey finds that the majority of people believe it's time to cancel this one huge long-running show.
Is it time for "The Bachelor" to end?
According to a new Nicki Swift survey, over 56% of respondents say that it's time for "The Bachelor" to retire their roses and find love in real life and not on a reality television show. In a distant second place, another 17% say that after 18 seasons of "Grey's Anatomy," ABC should think about pulling the plug on the long-running medical drama. Another 13% said they are tired of watching "Dancing With The Stars" while 12% said it's "American Idol" that makes them want to change the channel.
Now, as far as "The Bachelor's" future is concerned, it sounds as though host Jesse Palmer would get it a go for another season and that he is "totally open" to talking to the show's producers about coming back. "I've had such an amazing time," he told E! News. "If they wanted to have those conversations, I'd be totally open and game to doing it." Seeing how there are still over 5 million viewers that tune in to "The Bachelor" to watch people find love, according to TV Series Finale, we have a feeling that the show will still be here to stay.