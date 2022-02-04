People Think Its Time To Cancel One Huge Long-Running Show

Some shows like "Dancing With The Stars" and "Grey's Anatomy" have been around longer than some trends or presidents have been in office. And while the fancy footwork and scripted drama pulls in millions of viewers each week, there are some people like "Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo who believes that enough is enough, especially when it comes to the same repeated storylines season after season.

"I've been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end. ​I feel like I'm the super naive one who keeps saying, 'But what's the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?'" Pompeo told Insider in December 2021. "And everyone's like, 'Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.'" While Pompeo is proud of the show and the work she's done thus far, she also thinks it's high time that everyone moves on with their careers.

Well, it seems like some people agree with Pompeo as a new Nicki Swift survey finds that the majority of people believe it's time to cancel this one huge long-running show.