Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Has A New Gig With Kanye West

Antonio Brown has kept busy following his unceremonious release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a very public on-field meltdown. The wide receiver since decided to diversify his work portfolio outside of the sports world and focus on his music career. Shortly after leaving the Buccaneers, Brown released a new song titled "Pit Not the Palace" and decided to throw a release party at Sapphire gentlemen's club in New York to promote the single. "He was dancing and taking pictures nonstop — engaging with everyone," a bystander at the event told Page Six on January 10. Brown even went on stage alongside a few of the dancers and performed the track while tossing money into the crowd.

That performance was only the beginning of Brown's planned post-football career. "We're working on a project that will grow my new company and his music career," publicist JP Andrade told Page Six. "I want to go platinum," Brown told Complex on January 21. "I want to be the first athlete that people really respect for the craft, for the music."

On January 11, Brown shared a photo of himself and Kanye West. "Ye + AB = SB #CallGod," he tweeted with the snap. According to Brown, he was in the studio while West was recording when the "Donda" rapper asked for lyrics. "That ain't my job to have no bars," Brown joked, per Complex. Not long after, West found a new job for Brown.