Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Has A New Gig With Kanye West
Antonio Brown has kept busy following his unceremonious release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a very public on-field meltdown. The wide receiver since decided to diversify his work portfolio outside of the sports world and focus on his music career. Shortly after leaving the Buccaneers, Brown released a new song titled "Pit Not the Palace" and decided to throw a release party at Sapphire gentlemen's club in New York to promote the single. "He was dancing and taking pictures nonstop — engaging with everyone," a bystander at the event told Page Six on January 10. Brown even went on stage alongside a few of the dancers and performed the track while tossing money into the crowd.
That performance was only the beginning of Brown's planned post-football career. "We're working on a project that will grow my new company and his music career," publicist JP Andrade told Page Six. "I want to go platinum," Brown told Complex on January 21. "I want to be the first athlete that people really respect for the craft, for the music."
On January 11, Brown shared a photo of himself and Kanye West. "Ye + AB = SB #CallGod," he tweeted with the snap. According to Brown, he was in the studio while West was recording when the "Donda" rapper asked for lyrics. "That ain't my job to have no bars," Brown joked, per Complex. Not long after, West found a new job for Brown.
Antonio Brown's new role with Donda
A serendipitous meeting at a Los Angeles restaurant led to Antonio Brown and Kanye West forming a friendship and eventual partnership. "It was totally out of the blue, and we just started hanging out in LA," Brown told Complex on January 21 while hinting at a collaboration between the two. The former Pittsburgh Steeler mentioned developing athletic apparel with the rap icon. "[B]eing able to partner with [West] and work with him to provide more creative, genius ideas for fashion looks for athletes in general," Brown told the outlet.
On February 1, West's company "Donda Sports" officially announced its partnership with Brown. Although the wide receiver's official title was not revealed, the statement said Brown would provide "an athlete perspective to all aspects of the organization." It continued with a quote from West, "When the game is done. Donda sports is not done with you."
A few days before the announcement, on February 1, Brown was spotted at a press conference of sorts held by the "Flashing Lights" rapper, per HipHop DX. That presser coincided with West posting artwork on Instagram that declared February as "Black Future Month." The next day, Brown posted the same artwork to his own Instagram page. Previously, Brown had discussed the similarities between himself and the famed rapper. "We're all about being our best selves, staying true to ourselves in the midst of whatever's going on, and being able to take advantage of your narrative," he told Complex.