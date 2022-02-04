The Concern Neil Patrick Harris Has About Making A Potential Cameo On How I Met Your Father
Ever since "How I Met Your Father" — the standalone sequel to "How I Met Your Mother" — premiered on Hulu in January, fans have been wondering if Neil Patrick Harris would make a cameo on the sitcom, considering his history in the prequel.
Harris famously played Barney Stinson in "HIMYM," which was highly acclaimed thanks to brashness and charismatic personality, according to Screen Rant. Harris became a fan-favorite and his portrayal of the character was a large part of what made the show so successful. Per CBS News, the show scored one of the most-watched series finale ever when it ended in 2014 with 12.9 million viewers. However, public opinion about the show's ending was divided.
Despite the division, it's clear that Harris has not left the minds of many "HIMYM" fans, who are hoping he'll make an appearance on the sequel for a bit of Barney time. But Harris is not as enthusiastic about a return to the small screen as viewers may think.
Neil Patrick Harris thinks his character should be left in the past
"How I Met Your Mother" fans hoping for the return of Barney Stinson might be disappointed by Neil Patrick Harris' revelation that he doesn't think his character fits into the 2022 television landscape. In the latest edition of his newsletter Wondercade (via People), Harris told Hilary Duff, who stars and executive produces "How I Met Your Father," that his character would have to undergo a major personality change if he were to return to the sitcom.
"As for coming on your show (insert joke here), I worry," Harris said. "Barney's antics, his overt delusions of grandeur, would likely get everyone in trouble. So, unless he's changed his ways or joined a nunnery (insert an insert joke here), not sure if it's in anyone's best interest." Duff agreed with his assessment and said Barney wouldn't probably be well-received in the post-#MeToo era, joking, "'I'm not sure how you feel about this, but I'm pretty sure Barney would ... be in jail in 2022." Duff then said that Harris' character lives on in Valentina, played by Francia Raisa, who comes "into power" on the show.
While Harris has temporarily shut the door on any possible return to the new sitcom, it looks like the show needs him. The show only has a critic score of 33% and an audience score of 66% on Rotten Tomatoes, with Salon calling it "terrible" and The Guardian calling it "a relic."