The Concern Neil Patrick Harris Has About Making A Potential Cameo On How I Met Your Father

Ever since "How I Met Your Father" — the standalone sequel to "How I Met Your Mother" — premiered on Hulu in January, fans have been wondering if Neil Patrick Harris would make a cameo on the sitcom, considering his history in the prequel.

Harris famously played Barney Stinson in "HIMYM," which was highly acclaimed thanks to brashness and charismatic personality, according to Screen Rant. Harris became a fan-favorite and his portrayal of the character was a large part of what made the show so successful. Per CBS News, the show scored one of the most-watched series finale ever when it ended in 2014 with 12.9 million viewers. However, public opinion about the show's ending was divided.

Despite the division, it's clear that Harris has not left the minds of many "HIMYM" fans, who are hoping he'll make an appearance on the sequel for a bit of Barney time. But Harris is not as enthusiastic about a return to the small screen as viewers may think.