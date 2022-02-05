The Poignant Promise Joe Biden Made To Beau Before His Death

President Joe Biden made a promise on late son Beau Biden's deathbed to not give up on his career dreams. Speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on February 3, Joe recalled that, in Beau's last moments, his son said, "Give me your word as a Biden that you're going to stay engaged," according to People, which Joe then did. "He knew, like a lot of you — what you've been through — the first instinct is you just want to curl up in a ball and just leave, no longer do what you've done your whole life," the president told the audience.

Beau, with brother and "closest friend" Hunter Biden present at the time, also told his father, "'Dad, I want you to know I'm not afraid." Joe added, "We were told he was — he was going to die within minutes or ... an hour." The president said, "He looked at me, and he said, 'Dad, promise me, promise me, Dad, you're going to stay involved.' I said, 'I'll be involved. I'll be — I'll be good, Beau.'"

This wasn't the first time Joe has shared this heart-wrenching story of Beau, having titled his 2017 memoir, "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose," which, according People, included a collection of exchanges between Joe and Beau during the latter's final days.