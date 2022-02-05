Olivia Rodrigo's Latest Honor Has A Historic Element

Olivia Rodrigo's major impact on music is undeniable. Between having the biggest-ever album debut by a female artist in streaming history and earning seven Grammy nominations, Rodrigo's trajectory as a star is only rising.

Along with hr immense talent, Rodrigo brings to the spotlight her identity as an Asian American woman. Rodrigo's heritage comes from her father's side, she shared on Disney Channel's celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. According to the singer, she's a fourth-generation Filipina, as her great-grandfather traveled from the Philippines by boat to America when he was a teenager. "I'm an American; I'm an Asian Pacific Islander," she proudly announced while sharing her story.

The singer shared with The Guardian in May 2021 that learning to embrace her identity wasn't always easy. "It's hard for anyone to grow up in this media where it feels like if you don't have European features and blonde hair and blue eyes, you're not traditionally pretty," she said. Rodrigo also told Teen Vogue in October 2021 that racial "representation is all about adding," not "taking away" from others. Rodrigo's latest award is not only a landmark achievement in her career, but also a historic moment for representation in music.