Could Leah Remini Be Getting Her Own Talk Show?

Leah Remini may be best known for her role as Carrie Heffernan on the long-running CBS sitcom "The King of Queens," but the woman can also talk. In recent months, Remini has been a fill-in host on "The Wendy Williams Show," often alongside pal Michelle Visage, and some fans think she has stolen the show during Williams' long absence.

Insiders told Page Six that Remini is not especially well-liked on the "Wendy" set, reportedly because she expects "star" treatment. But, despite those rumors, she keeps getting asked back and rumor has it that she's being considered for her own talk show to be produced by Debmar-Mercury, the company behind "The Wendy Williams Show." "So it becomes the Leah Remini test show," a source told the outlet of the former sitcom star's "Wendy" stints.

Remini has maintained that she has nothing but love for Williams and her crew and that the guest spots are purely in support of the longtime talk show host who has been out since July 2021 due to ongoing health issues, per People. "This something she built and we're just getting to guest in," Remini told Entertainment Tonight of Williams in December 2021. She added that she thought that guest hosting on "The Wendy Williams Show" with bestie Visage would be "fun."