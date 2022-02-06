What's The Real Meaning Of Nicki Minaj's Do We Have A Problem? Here's What We Think

Barbz, rejoice! Nicki Minaj is back with a new single. "Do We Have A Problem?" marks Minaj's first new song since 2019, when the rapper went on hiatus from hit-making. "It was soooo needed for me," Minaj wrote about her break in response to a fan on Twitter. The "Super Bass" performer revealed she utilized the time off to focus on her son and get back into writing. "I appreciate u guys so much for waiting," she said.

Minaj first teased the comeback track on Instagram on January 26, revealing she would be dropping the new song featuring Atlanta rapper Lil Baby. To the delight of fans, "Do We Have A Problem?" was released February 4 with a killer music video. And Minaj supporters have more to get excited about, according to the rap mogul herself.

"I do know it's soon and I do know it's a lot sooner than it's ever been," Minaj teased about the release of her upcoming album on "The Late Late Show." She added, "I know that it's coming this year. I know that it'll be out before the summertime ... That's tea for you." Set to be her biggest release yet, fans can't help but wonder what Minaj will discuss on her new album. The first taste of the project, "Do We Have A Problem?," makes it clear to listeners that Minaj's confidence didn't disappear during her hiatus.