What's The Real Meaning Of Nicki Minaj's Do We Have A Problem? Here's What We Think
Barbz, rejoice! Nicki Minaj is back with a new single. "Do We Have A Problem?" marks Minaj's first new song since 2019, when the rapper went on hiatus from hit-making. "It was soooo needed for me," Minaj wrote about her break in response to a fan on Twitter. The "Super Bass" performer revealed she utilized the time off to focus on her son and get back into writing. "I appreciate u guys so much for waiting," she said.
Minaj first teased the comeback track on Instagram on January 26, revealing she would be dropping the new song featuring Atlanta rapper Lil Baby. To the delight of fans, "Do We Have A Problem?" was released February 4 with a killer music video. And Minaj supporters have more to get excited about, according to the rap mogul herself.
"I do know it's soon and I do know it's a lot sooner than it's ever been," Minaj teased about the release of her upcoming album on "The Late Late Show." She added, "I know that it's coming this year. I know that it'll be out before the summertime ... That's tea for you." Set to be her biggest release yet, fans can't help but wonder what Minaj will discuss on her new album. The first taste of the project, "Do We Have A Problem?," makes it clear to listeners that Minaj's confidence didn't disappear during her hiatus.
Nicki Minaj bosses up on Do We Have A Problem?
Nicki Minaj embodies her gangster persona on her latest single, "Do We Have A Problem?" Reminding her listeners that she's not to be played with, Minaj raps on the chorus, "Tell 'em my niña, my b****, she a rider / I got a shooter and I got a driver." Proving she's the boss, Minaj raps fearlessly, "Beef, we 'bout to resolve, yo / Pull up on a opp, do we have a problem?" Addressing beef head-on is something Minaj is definitely familiar with. Who could forget the time the "Anaconda" rapper dropped the scathing song "No Frauds" in response to Remy Ma's diss track against her? Clearly, Minaj will confront anyone who has a problem with her.
Minaj further leans into her gun-wielding persona in the music video for "Do We Have A Problem?" Starring alongside "Power" actor Joseph Sakora, Minaj portrays Special Agent Nicki in the short, who is on a mission to take down a mob boss... until she pulls a double-cross and becomes the opp herself. Showing off her rapping and acting chops, Minaj appears to be pulling out all the stops for her latest release. The singer confirmed she has "a lot of surprises lined up for the fans leading up to the album" during her interview on "The Zane Lowe Show." "From now on, every Friday, it will be called Pink Friday," she said, per HipHopDX, teasing new singles dropping.