Patrick J. Adams Has Strong Reaction When Asked About The Possibility Of Working With Meghan Markle Again

Meghan Markle's former "Suits" co-stars have stood up for her after media outlets attacked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the past. Former "Suits" star Patrick J. Adams made it clear where he stands in conversations about Meghan after Kensington Palace staffers accused the Duchess of Sussex of bullying in March 2021. Adams jumped to Meghan's defense on Twitter, writing, "Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued." In a tweet storm, Adams added, "Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment."

Adams continued his Twitter defense of his friend, noting that he was "sickened" by the "endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK," while also highlighting that "Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her." But the March 2021 tweets by the former "Suits" star were only one example of his support for Meghan. Thus, after reading the tweets and other public comments Adams has made about Meghan, you might not be surprised by his strong reaction regarding the possibility of working with her again.