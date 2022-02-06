Patrick J. Adams Has Strong Reaction When Asked About The Possibility Of Working With Meghan Markle Again
Meghan Markle's former "Suits" co-stars have stood up for her after media outlets attacked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the past. Former "Suits" star Patrick J. Adams made it clear where he stands in conversations about Meghan after Kensington Palace staffers accused the Duchess of Sussex of bullying in March 2021. Adams jumped to Meghan's defense on Twitter, writing, "Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued." In a tweet storm, Adams added, "Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment."
Adams continued his Twitter defense of his friend, noting that he was "sickened" by the "endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK," while also highlighting that "Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her." But the March 2021 tweets by the former "Suits" star were only one example of his support for Meghan. Thus, after reading the tweets and other public comments Adams has made about Meghan, you might not be surprised by his strong reaction regarding the possibility of working with her again.
Patrick J. Adams would love to work with Meghan Markle again
Former "Suits" star Patrick J. Adams says he would love to work with Meghan Markle again. In an interview with Extra TV, Adams said, "I would kill to work with Meghan again." Adams called Meghan a "huge talent" and said she was the "most motivated, driven human" he's ever met. The former "Suits" star said Meghan even inspired him and his wife to give back. Adams told Extra, "I'm just grateful for her influence in my life... Her wanting to give back and her charitable causes... inspires us to want to, like, really dig into opportunities like this."
Adams and his wife Troian Bellisario are giving back to others with a new apparel collection inspired by "Suits" and "Pretty Little Liars" called The Troian and Patrick Collection. Bellisario, the former PLL star, noted, "100 percent of the proceeds are going to create a photography academy over at Variety Boys and Girls Club in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles." Adams added, "As soon as we learned about Variety and had the chance to go down there... we couldn't believe that we had the opportunity to raise money for this photography program." People reported that the celebrity couple's new project pays tribute to their former shows and Adams' love of photography. To learn more about Adams and Bellisario's clothing line, visit ShinetheLightOn.com.