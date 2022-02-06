The Word Meri Brown Finally Used To Describe Her Relationship With Kody
Meri Brown is opening up to fans! The TLC reality star took to Instagram on February 4 to set the record straight regarding her relationship with Kody Brown and her fellow "Sister Wives."
Back in 1990, Meri and Kody tied the knot — legally and spiritually. But it wasn't long before other wives stepped into the picture. In 1993, Kodi added Janelle Brown as his second wife, before adding Christine Brown in 1994. During this time, despite his relationship with the other wives, Meri and Kodi were the only pair officially married. That is, until 2010 when Robyn Brown became the fourth wife and Kodi chose to divorce Meri, so he could legally marry Robyn to adopt her children, per In Touch Weekly.
While Meri and Kody are still spiritually married, fans and viewers have seen the pair's relationship become more and more strained over time. During the Season 16 tell-all, Kody said his relationship with Meri was only platonic — though she was still a part of the family. "I'm not trying to make Meri sound bad, it's just a bad match," he continued, per In Touch, saying their relationship would never be what it once was. While Meri opened up on the tell-all, saying she missed Kody and having emotional and physical intimacy with him, the reality star has continued to share online about her relationship with Kody.
Meri Brown found it 'freeing' to describe her relationship this way
Meri Brown is letting her guard down and letting fans know her truth. Along with posting a selfie online, Meri wrote about her relationship with Kody. "A few months ago, I used the word 'estranged' regarding my relationship...it was the first time I had vocalized it, and it felt....honest," she wrote in her Instagram caption. "It was hard to use, and yet somewhat freeing. I know where my relationship is, I'm not oblivious to that," she said, hinting to recent seasons of "Sister Wives," where fans have seen Kody Brown and Meri's relationship turmoil — with Kody even admitting that he doesn't work on his relationship with Meri because he has three other "rewarding" relationships.
But while fans watch Kody and Meri fight to stay together, Meri is letting fans know she won't stand for people labeling her or her relationship. "I've been called by viewers desperate, pathetic, embarrassing, told I have no worth and no value," she wrote. "The truth is, I KNOW my value. I KNOW my worth. Who I AM, what I want in life, what I aspire to be ... I overcome, I succeed, I win. And, I'm happy with myself."
In addition to her selfie, as Season 16 is wrapping up, Meri has posted cryptic quotes to her Instagram about finding peace within yourself, leading fans to wonder what her and Kody are going through now and what their relationship will look like in Season 17.