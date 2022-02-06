The Word Meri Brown Finally Used To Describe Her Relationship With Kody

Meri Brown is opening up to fans! The TLC reality star took to Instagram on February 4 to set the record straight regarding her relationship with Kody Brown and her fellow "Sister Wives."

Back in 1990, Meri and Kody tied the knot — legally and spiritually. But it wasn't long before other wives stepped into the picture. In 1993, Kodi added Janelle Brown as his second wife, before adding Christine Brown in 1994. During this time, despite his relationship with the other wives, Meri and Kodi were the only pair officially married. That is, until 2010 when Robyn Brown became the fourth wife and Kodi chose to divorce Meri, so he could legally marry Robyn to adopt her children, per In Touch Weekly.

While Meri and Kody are still spiritually married, fans and viewers have seen the pair's relationship become more and more strained over time. During the Season 16 tell-all, Kody said his relationship with Meri was only platonic — though she was still a part of the family. "I'm not trying to make Meri sound bad, it's just a bad match," he continued, per In Touch, saying their relationship would never be what it once was. While Meri opened up on the tell-all, saying she missed Kody and having emotional and physical intimacy with him, the reality star has continued to share online about her relationship with Kody.