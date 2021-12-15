Meri Brown Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Her Relationship With Kody Brown

"Sister Wives" star Meri Brown is the first wife of Kody Brown, with the couple's relationship experiencing severe turmoil in recent years. They legally married in 1990 before Kody spiritually married Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and then Robyn Brown. Issues started to surface after Kody and Meri legally divorced in 2014 so he could legally marry Robyn and adopt her children, per In Touch Weekly. Although "Sister Wives" fans believed Meri and Kody may repair their relationship after the patriarch's third wife, Christine, left him, that did not prove to be the case. "She's very aggressive and has become very independent. She hasn't been treated well by Kody," an insider claimed to In Touch in November.

Despite the urging of fans to move on from her husband of 30 years, Meri has been reluctant to fully start anew. "I think that all relationships, you know, have issues that they have to work through. And I think that's just kind of where we're at right now," the reality star told People in February. "For me personally, I'm not one that's going to give up," Meri added. During a particularly vulnerable confessional on the hit TLC show, Meri opened up about her and Kody's emotional disconnect. "I can't make him love me," Meri said, per People.

Months later, Meri came clean about the status of her relationship with Kody.