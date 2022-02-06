The Intimate Scenes In Bridgerton Season 2 Are Redefining Taboo Topics
It's almost time for "Bridgerton" Season 2 for all those obsessed with the Regency romance series. The second season of the Netflix hit based on Julia Quinn's novels drops on March 25. Ahead of the premiere, Entertainment Weekly's latest cover story is all about "Bridgerton" Season 2, with cast members spilling tons of tea about one of the happiest upcoming events of 2022.
The new "Bridgerton" episodes will follow Quinn's second book, "The Viscount Who Loved Me," which tells the love story of the eldest son, Anthony Bridgerton (played byJonathan Bailey). Everyone in "The Ton" pushes Anthony toward Edwina Sharma, but the Bridgerton bachelor is drawn to her strong-willed older sister Kate Sharma (played by Simone Ashley).
The actor playing Penelope Featherington told EW that "Bridgerton" Season 2 would also go deeper into the characters' lives. "It's going back in time and saying, 'What were their wants and desires?'" Nicola Coughlan said. "They weren't these one-dimensional people who just did needlework. They had real lives and wants and needs and feelings." And even though the Duke of Hastings (star Regé-Jean Page) won't be in the Netflix hit this time around, there will be plenty of steamy scenes — but with purpose. The cast says that the intimate scenes in Season 2 are redefining taboo topics.
Bridgerton Season 2 will explore intimacy ... and steamy sex scenes
Jonathan Bailey, the handsome Anthony Bridgerton, echoed Nicola Coughlin about "Bridgerton" Season 2's story. Bailey told EW, "Edwina and Kate are the embodiment of his approaches to love — one is head, one is heart." Bailey noted that the story illustrates "how intense it is to fall in love in a society that is so rigid." But this doesn't mean Season 2 is all about sex! "There's so many people who will go, 'Oh yeah, Bonkerton,'" quipped Bailey, referring to the memes, TikTok musical, and "SNL" parody spawned from "Bridgerton"-mania.
Despite the steam, it's all about perspective. Bailey continued to explain the importance of the "female gaze" on the show since "there are many ways people communicate by sex, and what sex means, and what your body means to someone else." He added, "It's important that there's an inversion of sexuality and how people are exploited in the storytelling of sex."
Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma on "Bridgerton," also touched on the show's nuance, while tying in her role in another Netflix hit, "Sex Education." "There's always been a familiarity deep down with what Kate wants," the future globally famous actor noted. "That's what I love about shows like 'Bridgerton' and 'Sex Education.' They might be touching on slightly taboo topics, but these characters know what they want." And dear readers, do not fret! There will still be tons of sexy scenes in Season 2. "Bridgerton" creator Chris Van Dusen told E! News there are plenty of "thirsty moments" ahead.