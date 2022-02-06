The Intimate Scenes In Bridgerton Season 2 Are Redefining Taboo Topics

It's almost time for "Bridgerton" Season 2 for all those obsessed with the Regency romance series. The second season of the Netflix hit based on Julia Quinn's novels drops on March 25. Ahead of the premiere, Entertainment Weekly's latest cover story is all about "Bridgerton" Season 2, with cast members spilling tons of tea about one of the happiest upcoming events of 2022.

The new "Bridgerton" episodes will follow Quinn's second book, "The Viscount Who Loved Me," which tells the love story of the eldest son, Anthony Bridgerton (played byJonathan Bailey). Everyone in "The Ton" pushes Anthony toward Edwina Sharma, but the Bridgerton bachelor is drawn to her strong-willed older sister Kate Sharma (played by Simone Ashley).

The actor playing Penelope Featherington told EW that "Bridgerton" Season 2 would also go deeper into the characters' lives. "It's going back in time and saying, 'What were their wants and desires?'" Nicola Coughlan said. "They weren't these one-dimensional people who just did needlework. They had real lives and wants and needs and feelings." And even though the Duke of Hastings (star Regé-Jean Page) won't be in the Netflix hit this time around, there will be plenty of steamy scenes — but with purpose. The cast says that the intimate scenes in Season 2 are redefining taboo topics.