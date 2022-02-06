This Is The Actor In Rakuten's Super Bowl 2022 Commercial
Are you ready for some football?! The answer is a no-brainer as Super Bowl LVI gets closer and closer, so the more fitting question is, are you ready for all those wild game-day commercials? It seems like brands are going all in for 2022, many crafting campaigns that include commercials for, well, the commercials. This marketing strategy is no different for cash-back retailer Rakuten, as evidenced by a teaser that was released just under a month before the premiere of its official Super Bowl entry.
This year, the company teamed up with a familiar face for those who love keeping up with the hottest shows. The online retailer's head of creative Vicki McRae told AdWeek that a "strong female lead" with an "intimidating element" was essential for what they have in store.
The full Rakuten ad will air during the first half of the game, but until then, let's take a closer look at their muse.
Fans of Ted Lasso will recognize Rakuten's star
Rakuten's Super Bowl commercial will star Hannah Waddingham, instantly recognizable to fans of the Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso." Waddingham plays the character Rebecca Welton, a performance that won her an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. This prestigious win is very fitting for her latest appearance in the Rakuten teaser, dressed impeccably in a black gown with a perfect up-do and dazzling necklace.
The 15-second spot reveals Waddingham practicing a maniacal bout of laughter in a mirror, channeling serious evil queen energy. The dramatic act is disrupted by her own throat-clearing and choking, offering a humorous look into what she is preparing for. "See who gets the last laugh" appears at the end along with the Super Bowl date to build up anticipation.
The retailer also posted a caption with the ad on YouTube: "Don't be fooled by this Big Game teaser starring Hannah Waddingham—shopping with Rakuten and getting Cash Back at thousands of stores is no joke." We see what you did there, Rakuten. Waddingham is openly excited about the collaboration and small role, sharing her perspective about it on social media.
Hannah Waddingham is buzzing about her Super Bowl debut
Hannah Waddingham was the ideal actor for the Super Bowl ad, according to Vicki McRae. The Rakuten Creative VP told AdWeek, "She's statuesque, she's strong, she's a force — we wanted somebody that could have that coupled with really strong comedic chops and she was the person that rose to the occasion." McRae also noted the tight scheduling window due to Waddingham's continuing work for "Ted Lasso" and a role in the highly anticipated "Hocus Pocus 2." Pardon us as we shriek with glee.
Apparently the leading lady will be hosting a "lavish party" in the commercial, with McRae adding that "fun cameos" will be present. Waddingham teased this further to USA Today, saying, "Can't wait for everyone to meet my boss Leonardo ... he's to die for."
Revealing a more sentimental appreciation, a post on the actor's Instagram shared that her partnership with Rakuten "is no laughing matter." Waddingham paired the teaser with her excitement, writing, "Can't wait to reveal the main attraction. It'll air during that Big American football game....Y'know the one." We do indeed! The Cincinnati Bengals will square off against the Los Angeles Rams on February 13, and the event will be packed with halftime show buzz and many unique commercials to be seen.