This Is The Actor In Rakuten's Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

Are you ready for some football?! The answer is a no-brainer as Super Bowl LVI gets closer and closer, so the more fitting question is, are you ready for all those wild game-day commercials? It seems like brands are going all in for 2022, many crafting campaigns that include commercials for, well, the commercials. This marketing strategy is no different for cash-back retailer Rakuten, as evidenced by a teaser that was released just under a month before the premiere of its official Super Bowl entry.

This year, the company teamed up with a familiar face for those who love keeping up with the hottest shows. The online retailer's head of creative Vicki McRae told AdWeek that a "strong female lead" with an "intimidating element" was essential for what they have in store.

The full Rakuten ad will air during the first half of the game, but until then, let's take a closer look at their muse.