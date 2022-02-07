Joseph Sikora On The Similarities Between Himself And Tommy Egan In Power Book IV: Force - Exclusive

Joseph Sikora is a familiar face to television and film viewers thanks to a two-decade acting career boasting dozens of screen credits. You may recognize Sikora in TV hits including "Lost," "Ozark," "Boardwalk Empire," "True Detective," and many more, while his big-screen work includes roles in such films as the Julia Roberts-starring "My Best Friend's Wedding," and director Martin Scorsese's "Shutter Island."

For viewers of Starz hit "Power," however, Sikora is most recognized for his six seasons as gangster Tommy Egan. Following the end of the show's run, Sikora is returning to play Tommy in a new spinoff, "Power Book IV: Force." Set after the events of the "Power" finale, Tommy decides to leave New York City — the only home he's ever known — and winds up in Chicago to settle some old business. While there, he finds himself smack-dab in the midst of the city's illegal drug trade and sees a rare opportunity to use his particular set of skills to take control of it all.

Speaking with Nicki Swift in an exclusive interview, Sikora opens up about the similarities he shares with Tommy after playing the character for all those years.