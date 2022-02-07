Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzergald Understands All The Rumors About Christine Quinn's Pregnancy
Those that will have binge-watched all the seasons of Netflix's "Selling Sunset" will be very aware of the drama surrounding Christine Quinn and her pregnancy. For those that aren't, here's a mini recap.
At the end of Season 2, Christine got married to Christian Richard and showcased their fairytale wedding to the world. Their big day was so spectacular, Christine shared some snapshots of the ceremony to Instagram and insisted "Haters will say it's photoshopped." In February 2021, Christine and Richard announced they were expecting their first child. "I'm a firm believer in manifesting my dreams and 'til this day, have always done so," Christine told People. "This beautiful pregnancy was manifested. We knew that we wanted to create a family in 2021 and I envisioned myself pregnant as I did my daily meditations." Months later in May, the couple welcomed a son named George and gave People the exclusive once again. "Baby C is more precious [than] I could have ever imagined. Nine months seems like a lifetime to wait to meet someone," the reality star revealed.
Despite being seen with a bump numerous times, rumors speculated that Christine faked her pregnancy. Because of this, she took to her Instagram story earlier this year to express it was "so hurtful" to read those headlines, per Us Weekly. With that being said, "Selling Sunset" co-star Mary Fitzgerald understands why people have speculated her pregnancy was fake.
Mary Fitzgerald only saw a pregnant Christine Quinn once
After much speculation, Mary Fitzgerald is having her say on Christine Quinn allegedly faking her pregnancy with son George. "I only saw her one time when she was pregnant," Mary exclusively told Us Weekly. "She came in[to] the office and that was the only time I ever, ever saw her pregnant. But, I mean, she was [pregnant]." Aside from believing Christine was actually pregnant, Mary goes on to explain the reason why she thinks so many others didn't believe Christine physically carried her baby was due to the fact her "perfect little bump" was "tiny."
"And then she was right back to her normal size within, like, a day," Mary continued before insisting Christine must have "the most incredible genes in the world." She goes on to state she doesn't talk to her anymore, implying she doesn't know much about the birth. Mary has yet to meet baby George but mentioned Christine did bring him into the Oppenheim Group Real Estate office once.
Christine is very active on social media but does appear to keep her life surrounding her son as private as possible. That said, she is still a proud mom and described George as her "little angel" on Instagram in August last year while posing with him in her arms.