Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzergald Understands All The Rumors About Christine Quinn's Pregnancy

Those that will have binge-watched all the seasons of Netflix's "Selling Sunset" will be very aware of the drama surrounding Christine Quinn and her pregnancy. For those that aren't, here's a mini recap.

At the end of Season 2, Christine got married to Christian Richard and showcased their fairytale wedding to the world. Their big day was so spectacular, Christine shared some snapshots of the ceremony to Instagram and insisted "Haters will say it's photoshopped." In February 2021, Christine and Richard announced they were expecting their first child. "I'm a firm believer in manifesting my dreams and 'til this day, have always done so," Christine told People. "This beautiful pregnancy was manifested. We knew that we wanted to create a family in 2021 and I envisioned myself pregnant as I did my daily meditations." Months later in May, the couple welcomed a son named George and gave People the exclusive once again. "Baby C is more precious [than] I could have ever imagined. Nine months seems like a lifetime to wait to meet someone," the reality star revealed.

Despite being seen with a bump numerous times, rumors speculated that Christine faked her pregnancy. Because of this, she took to her Instagram story earlier this year to express it was "so hurtful" to read those headlines, per Us Weekly. With that being said, "Selling Sunset" co-star Mary Fitzgerald understands why people have speculated her pregnancy was fake.