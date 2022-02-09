LeToya Luckett Dishes On Lifetime's Line Sisters, Starting Out In Destiny's Child, And What's Next - Exclusive Interview
As a founding member of Destiny's Child, LeToya Luckett had incredible success at a young age, even winning two Grammy Awards as part of one of biggest girl groups in recent history (yes, the same one that launched Beyoncé's career). Alongside her solo music career, for the past decade, Luckett has starred in a whole host of movies and TV shows like "Treme," "Rosewood," and "Greenleaf." Now, Luckett is back on our screens in Lifetime's "Line Sisters," and fans are going to love the creepy thriller.
"Line Sisters" follows four friends and sorority sisters as they reunite for a Black Greek Weekend celebration on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. However, a mysterious death 15 years prior starts to impact the reunion, and the gang faces a series of scary events.
Nicki Swift sat down with LeToya Luckett to talk "Line Sisters," Destiny's Child, and what's next for the star.
LeToya Luckett overcame her horror movie fear
What made you want to sign on to "Line Sisters"?
I wanted to take a leap and do something different. I had never done a horror film before. Nothing close to scary ever. So I was like, "okay, you know what? Let's give this a shot." I always wanted to be a part of a sorority. Starting my career super early, I didn't get a chance to go to college or do anything like that. So I would live through my friends who did get the chance to go to college and were part of sororities and things like that. So this was my one time. This was my chance. It was so much fun. I think after reading the script, I was like, "you can do this. Stop being a little wimp and do it," basically. So I did.
There are some pretty scary moments in this film. What was it like filming those tense scenes?
Well, okay. The cool thing was that I knew it wasn't real, or I knew what was coming up next. So that was the cool part about it, is knowing that, okay, this is just a film. You know the actors. She's not crazy for real. It kind of, I guess, opened up that window for me of, okay, you know what? Maybe you can do this. Maybe this is something that you can continue to do.
But there were still some moments, especially when we had to do water scenes at night. I was like, "Uh-uh, this is creepy." Still, I think it just helped to make it fun. I really do. I think it added to the excitement. I think in some moments, I wasn't having to do any acting because I was actually really freaked out. Yeah, it was definitely an interesting process for me. You ask anyone, I am the biggest wimp when it comes to scary movies and things that go bump in the night. They're all so proud of me for doing this.
She bonded with the cast of Line Sisters
Does that mean we might see you in some more scary movies in the future?
Maybe. It depends on the script. If it's too real ... then maybe not. But maybe. I'm thinking. I'm taking baby steps.
Did you get close to your onscreen sorority sisters? Because obviously you're such a tight-knit group onscreen.
I did. Yes. All of them are wonderful, beautiful women who are just great at everything. We definitely created a bond off screen. We would find ourselves going to eat together, going to the beach together, and really enjoying each other's company. That was super duper cool. You don't get that with everyone you work with. So we took advantage of that, of the great energy. We definitely enjoyed our time together for sure.
Was it difficult getting into character?
I think that, for me, sometimes it was like, okay. Put all your real fears aside in this moment, act strong. Especially playing an attorney. Man, I have a whole different respect for attorneys and the lingo, the way they have to be in court. I'm like, oh my gosh. This is incredible. So that was probably the hardest part for me, that scene, because it's not like a regular conversation. I had to literally call my attorney and say, "What does this mean and why am I saying this like this?"
Becoming an actor was 'really cool'
Obviously, you've had great success as both a musician and an actor. Do you prefer one over the other?
Not so much. I have such a deep love, passion for music. I don't think that will ever go away. Of course, there's politics and things that come along with that, and that's for both acting and music. But I do feel like I have a love and a deep desire to continue to do both.
Does that mean we might be getting some new music from you soon?
Maybe. Maybe.
It is exciting to see you in all these movies. It's fun that you've been going in that direction and having success with that.
Thank you. It was something that came out of nowhere for me. I had done school plays and stuff like that, but I'd never really seen myself as an actor, an actress. So when the opportunity came along and there was a film that somebody wanted me to audition for, I was scared about it, but I was curious. Because I'm a movie watcher, and I've always had a deep respect for actors. So to now be one, it's really cool. It's really, really cool.
LeToya Luckett is 'so grateful' for Destiny's Child
Obviously, fans initially knew you from Destiny's Child. What was it like being part of a huge girl group like that?
Man, it was something else. It was my wildest dreams coming true as a child. As kids, and I don't know about kids nowadays, but there's so many things we used to say. Like, "Oh, when I grow up, I want to become ..." So just imagine that opportunity presenting itself at the age of 11. It's like, wait a minute. Wow. I didn't know it would come this soon. I was so blessed to be able to do what it was that I've always wanted to do at the age, where you're in the age of discovery. You're in the age of "everything is magical," or should be magical. I'm so glad that I was able to live out my dream and continue to live out my dream, even as an adult. Even being able to show my kids, "Look what Mommy was doing when she was 11." 11 and 12. That's such an honor. That's such a blessing. To be able to do it with some legends, some icons, some people that we still respect and love. And travel the world. What? Who does that? I'm so grateful. I'm so grateful.
Yeah, not many people can say that. That is like a dream.
Yeah. Yeah. Seriously. That's why I tell kids all the time, "Hey, stay at school." I met Beyoncé in school. Had I not gone to school that day, things might have turned out a little different.
To wrap up, are there any current shows or movie franchises you'd love to be a part of?
Yes. I'm a part of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" on Starz. So I'm officially part of the "Power" universe. It's been such an awesome experience. I cannot wait for you guys to see this show. It's such a great show. I'm a fan of the show, even before being a part of the show. It's definitely work that I'm proud of.
"Line Sisters" airs on Lifetime on February 12, 2022 at 8p/7c.