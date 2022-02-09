LeToya Luckett Dishes On Lifetime's Line Sisters, Starting Out In Destiny's Child, And What's Next - Exclusive Interview

What made you want to sign on to "Line Sisters"?

I wanted to take a leap and do something different. I had never done a horror film before. Nothing close to scary ever. So I was like, "okay, you know what? Let's give this a shot." I always wanted to be a part of a sorority. Starting my career super early, I didn't get a chance to go to college or do anything like that. So I would live through my friends who did get the chance to go to college and were part of sororities and things like that. So this was my one time. This was my chance. It was so much fun. I think after reading the script, I was like, "you can do this. Stop being a little wimp and do it," basically. So I did.

There are some pretty scary moments in this film. What was it like filming those tense scenes?

Well, okay. The cool thing was that I knew it wasn't real, or I knew what was coming up next. So that was the cool part about it, is knowing that, okay, this is just a film. You know the actors. She's not crazy for real. It kind of, I guess, opened up that window for me of, okay, you know what? Maybe you can do this. Maybe this is something that you can continue to do.

But there were still some moments, especially when we had to do water scenes at night. I was like, "Uh-uh, this is creepy." Still, I think it just helped to make it fun. I really do. I think it added to the excitement. I think in some moments, I wasn't having to do any acting because I was actually really freaked out. Yeah, it was definitely an interesting process for me. You ask anyone, I am the biggest wimp when it comes to scary movies and things that go bump in the night. They're all so proud of me for doing this.