Jennifer Garner Gets Hilariously Candid About Her Lackluster First Kiss

Jennifer Garner is one of those stars that seems like she would be the loveliest friend to meet up with for brunch on a rainy Sunday morning. Her signature brilliant smile has been around Hollywood for some time while she continues traversing the industry. From the quirky "13 Going on 30" to the more serious "Alias" — and even kiddo-friendly "Llama Llama," Garner has range.

In 2017 Garner co-founded Once Upon a Farm, a cold-press organic baby food company. Garner wanted to create Once Upon a Farm due to the lack of access to fresh food in communities around the country, which she saw firsthand as a Save the Children ambassador. "Even though I have advocated for this issue in the government at both a state and national level, I understand that business drives change and wanted to find a company that could get nutritious food out to kids," she told Entrepreneur in 2018.

So while Once Upon a Farm has been doling out applesauce and such, a different kind of food-related endeavor was headed Garner's way — this time out of Cambridge, Massachusetts instead of Berkeley, California.