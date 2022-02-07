Jennifer Garner Gets Hilariously Candid About Her Lackluster First Kiss
Jennifer Garner is one of those stars that seems like she would be the loveliest friend to meet up with for brunch on a rainy Sunday morning. Her signature brilliant smile has been around Hollywood for some time while she continues traversing the industry. From the quirky "13 Going on 30" to the more serious "Alias" — and even kiddo-friendly "Llama Llama," Garner has range.
In 2017 Garner co-founded Once Upon a Farm, a cold-press organic baby food company. Garner wanted to create Once Upon a Farm due to the lack of access to fresh food in communities around the country, which she saw firsthand as a Save the Children ambassador. "Even though I have advocated for this issue in the government at both a state and national level, I understand that business drives change and wanted to find a company that could get nutritious food out to kids," she told Entrepreneur in 2018.
So while Once Upon a Farm has been doling out applesauce and such, a different kind of food-related endeavor was headed Garner's way — this time out of Cambridge, Massachusetts instead of Berkeley, California.
Jennifer Garner isn't so hasty
For those not familiar with an apparent New England colonial piece of history, "hasty pudding" is a mushy food in which cornmeal or wheat flour is made into a thicker consistency with milk or water, according to Eater. Hasty Pudding Theatricals is also the name of Harvard's theater troupe, part of the university's Hasty Pudding Institute of 1770, which also includes an a capella group and the nation's oldest social club. The storied institute has a wide variety of notable alumni including John Adams, John Quincy Adams, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy, George Plimpton, and even Rashida Jones.
Every year the theater troupe gives an award, and this year the Hasty Pudding Award went to Jennifer Garner. As such, Garner was paraded around the streets of Cambridge, surrounded by theater troupe members in drag. According to People, as part of the Hasty Pudding tradition, Garner was slightly roasted by troupe members and then answered questions. When asked about her first kiss, her answer did not disappoint.
"It was a guy named Matt Crittenden," she told the crowd. "He tried to go further than a kiss, and I swatted it away. He broke up with me the next day because he said I was a prude, which was a badge I've worn proudly ever since. I was 18!" In light of this revelation, maybe her title should be Not-So-Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year?