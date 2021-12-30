How Did Jennifer Garner Almost Light Her Kitchen On Fire?
You may know her from her hit rom-com roles in "13 Going on 30" and "Ghosts of Girlfriends Past," but Jennifer Garner has another talent besides her acting chops, and it looks to be in the kitchen. The actor has been vocal about her love for cooking over the years, citing nostalgia and her kids as a reason for the hobby.
"Whenever I smell a roast chicken or fresh bread baking or my neighbor Marge's gingersnaps in the oven, it connects me to my childhood," she told "Good Morning America." "And I feel like I'm passing that on, and that comfort and coziness, as much as I can to my kids, as well as an expectation that they will grow up and they know what healthy food is."
Garner's passion for cooking stemmed into a bit of a side project for her in December 2017 when she started a series of Instagram videos dubbed "Pretend Cooking Show." With her easygoing approach to cooking, it's no wonder why her videos continue to rake in millions of views. In her latest episode, it seems things got a little too hot in the kitchen for comfort.
Jennifer Garner was cooking stew when the accident happened
Jennifer Garner was quite busy in her kitchen in her latest "Pretend Cooking Show" video when things almost went south. The "Alias" actor was cooking Ina Garten's beef bourguignon recipe, a Christmas tradition for Garner with a smell that makes her feel "happy, cozy, and relaxed."
But when it came time to burn the half cup of Cognac, which is double the recipe, disaster almost struck. Garner lit the alcohol in the pot, but it all burst into flames with the fire almost reaching her ceiling. With her jaw on the ground, Garner jumped back in shock and said, "A thousand pardons!" She then warned, "Don't double the Cognac." She jokingly added, "Can you believe that just happened? That was wild!"
Fortunately for Garner, the "Barefoot Contessa" queen herself, Ina Garten, reassured the actor in the post's comments. Garten wrote, "That's my favorite!!! And I almost set the kitchen on fire every time! Happy New Year!!! Love you." Garner is sure to be relieved to know that even the professionals come across trouble in the kitchen.