How Did Jennifer Garner Almost Light Her Kitchen On Fire?

You may know her from her hit rom-com roles in "13 Going on 30" and "Ghosts of Girlfriends Past," but Jennifer Garner has another talent besides her acting chops, and it looks to be in the kitchen. The actor has been vocal about her love for cooking over the years, citing nostalgia and her kids as a reason for the hobby.

"Whenever I smell a roast chicken or fresh bread baking or my neighbor Marge's gingersnaps in the oven, it connects me to my childhood," she told "Good Morning America." "And I feel like I'm passing that on, and that comfort and coziness, as much as I can to my kids, as well as an expectation that they will grow up and they know what healthy food is."

Garner's passion for cooking stemmed into a bit of a side project for her in December 2017 when she started a series of Instagram videos dubbed "Pretend Cooking Show." With her easygoing approach to cooking, it's no wonder why her videos continue to rake in millions of views. In her latest episode, it seems things got a little too hot in the kitchen for comfort.