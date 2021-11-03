How Jennifer Garner Just Sparked Engagement Rumors
Jennifer Garner might have unofficially announced her engagement and we have all the details! Garner and boyfriend John Miller first sparked romance rumors back in 2018, shortly after both the actor and businessman settled their divorces. "I'm very grateful and respectful of her," Garner's ex-husband Ben Affleck said to People after the Hollywood couple split. "Our marriage didn't work, and that's difficult. Both of us really believe that it's important for kids to see their parents respect one another and get along, whether they're together or not."
The exes have been spotted getting along, even taking their three kids out trick-or-treating together with Affleck's new girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. "Everyone gets along and the focus is always on the kids," a source told People. "Jennifer, Ben and Jen Garner all wanted the kids to have an amazing Halloween."
Garner and Affleck split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, and although their divorce took three years to settle, the "Valentine's Day" actor had already moved on to Miller by that point. So, are the on-again, off-again couple ready to take the next step down the altar?
Jennifer Garner feels 'safe and secure' with her boyfriend
According to the Daily Mail, fans noticed a pretty rock on Jennifer Garner's finger during an Instagram Live with Garner's "13 Going On 30" co-star Judy Greer on November 2. In screenshots from the video, Garner is seen sporting a diamond ring publicly for the first time since calling it quits in her decade-long marriage with Ben Affleck.
The speculation comes after a source told Us Weekly the actor and her boyfriend John Miller "are serious," and "are totally set on a long-term future together." The source continued, "it's hard to remember Jen being this happy, and she definitely feels safe and secure with John, who's unlike anyone else she's ever dated," adding, "he's hugely successful in his own right, of course, and she loves his mature and measured take on life. Being with someone as down-to-earth and calm as John is exactly what Jen needed in a partner."
As noted earlier, the couple first started dating in 2018, after both stars finalized their divorces. Miller was reportedly married to Caroline Campbell, and like his movie star girlfriend, has two kids of his own.