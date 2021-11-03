How Jennifer Garner Just Sparked Engagement Rumors

Jennifer Garner might have unofficially announced her engagement and we have all the details! Garner and boyfriend John Miller first sparked romance rumors back in 2018, shortly after both the actor and businessman settled their divorces. "I'm very grateful and respectful of her," Garner's ex-husband Ben Affleck said to People after the Hollywood couple split. "Our marriage didn't work, and that's difficult. Both of us really believe that it's important for kids to see their parents respect one another and get along, whether they're together or not."

The exes have been spotted getting along, even taking their three kids out trick-or-treating together with Affleck's new girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. "Everyone gets along and the focus is always on the kids," a source told People. "Jennifer, Ben and Jen Garner all wanted the kids to have an amazing Halloween."

Garner and Affleck split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, and although their divorce took three years to settle, the "Valentine's Day" actor had already moved on to Miller by that point. So, are the on-again, off-again couple ready to take the next step down the altar?