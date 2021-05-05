The Truth About Jennifer Garner And John Miller's Relationship

Jennifer Garner's love life seems to be heating up once again. The former "Alias" star dated CaliGroup CEO John Miller from 2018-2020, but the pair split up because "he was ready for marriage and she just couldn't commit," a source told Us Weekly at the time. "They parted on very amicable terms." However, a year after their split, the pair is apparently rekindling their flame. "Jen and John are back on," a source revealed to Us Weekly in May 2021. "It started up a few weeks ago."

A source told Us Weekly back in 2019 that "[Jennifer] loves that he's not in the entertainment industry and is just a simple guy." The "13 Going on 30" actor's beau may not be a fellow actor, but he's certainly got a lot on his plate. His company CaliGroup is a tech company that owns Miso Robotics and a chain of 50 CaliBurger restaurants. Miller has a degree from Stanford Law School and co-authored a book, "The Handbook of Nanotechnology Business, Policy, and Intellectual Property Law," per PureWow. "He is a real success in the business world and has no interest in being in the entertainment industry," per a source via KTVB7.

So how did the "Yes Day" actor meet her on-again beau? Read on to find out.