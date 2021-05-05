The Truth About Jennifer Garner And John Miller's Relationship
Jennifer Garner's love life seems to be heating up once again. The former "Alias" star dated CaliGroup CEO John Miller from 2018-2020, but the pair split up because "he was ready for marriage and she just couldn't commit," a source told Us Weekly at the time. "They parted on very amicable terms." However, a year after their split, the pair is apparently rekindling their flame. "Jen and John are back on," a source revealed to Us Weekly in May 2021. "It started up a few weeks ago."
A source told Us Weekly back in 2019 that "[Jennifer] loves that he's not in the entertainment industry and is just a simple guy." The "13 Going on 30" actor's beau may not be a fellow actor, but he's certainly got a lot on his plate. His company CaliGroup is a tech company that owns Miso Robotics and a chain of 50 CaliBurger restaurants. Miller has a degree from Stanford Law School and co-authored a book, "The Handbook of Nanotechnology Business, Policy, and Intellectual Property Law," per PureWow. "He is a real success in the business world and has no interest in being in the entertainment industry," per a source via KTVB7.
So how did the "Yes Day" actor meet her on-again beau? Read on to find out.
Jennifer Garner met John Miller through friends
Jennifer Garner met her recently on-again boyfriend John Miller when they were introduced by mutual friends in 2018, per OK! Magazine. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the pair hit it off immediately upon meeting. "They went for romantic dinners far out of town or at his home. He is warm, fun and incredibly smart," the insider elaborated.
The news of their relationship initially broke in 2018 after the "Valentine's Day" actor finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck, whom she shares three children with. Like Garner, Miller understands the world of co-parenting, as he shares two children with ex-wife Caroline Campbell, per Us Weekly. "John and Jen are in similar places in their lives and can relate to raising kids after a divorce," an insider told Us Weekly. "They're on the same page and understand where things stand."
News of Garner and Miller's reconciliation comes as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been spotted together in Los Angeles, and he has been seen getting dropped off at her home multiple times, per Page Six.