What's Really Going On With Jennifer Garner And Her Ex John Miller

Since her highly publicized split from ex-husband Ben Affleck more than five years ago, Jennifer Garner has not made dating much of a priority. The "13 Going on 30" alum would much rather focus on her Hollywood career and her three kids — Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel — but Garner made an exception when she met businessman John Miller.

The news of the "Alias" actor and the CaliGroup CEO's relationship first made headlines when Us Weekly reported the two were dating "for about six months" in October 2018. According to the publication, Garner and Miller became a couple shortly after her divorce from Affleck was finalized. "John and Jen are in similar places in their lives and can relate to raising kids after a divorce," a source told Us Weekly about the "Yes Day" star, who was married to Affleck from 2005 to 2015, with their split being finalized three years later. "They're on the same page and understand where things stand," the insider added of Garner and Miller.

The pair kept an extremely tight lip on their romance, but after one year, Us Weekly confirmed the duo called it quits. "He was ready for marriage and she just couldn't commit," an insider told the outlet in August 2020. "They parted on very amicable terms."

Are Garner and Miller officially over for good, though? Fans are wondering the status of their relationship after rumors started floating around about a possible reconciliation. Keep scrolling for more details.